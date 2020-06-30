'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' & Other Marathi TV Shows That Resumed Shoot Post Lockdown

After more than three months of lockdown, makers of several Marathi tv shows have resumed their shootings. Following all the guidelines set by the government and maintaining hygiene, makers of television shows like Majyha Navryachi Bayko, Mrs Mukhyamantri, and others have resumed back to work. With all that said now, here are some of the popular Marathi tv shows that resumed shootings post-lockdown. Read on:

Marathi TV shows that resumed shootings

Majhya Navryachi Bayko

Majhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The show features Abhijit Kandkekar, Anita Date, Isha Keskar in lead roles. Abhijit Khandkekar posted a story on his Instagram and the story features a bunch of photos from his shoot after the lockdown. The pictures showcase the pooja conducted before the shoot, how the makeup artist have been wearing PPE kits, and other precautionary measures taken while resuming the shoot.

ALSO READ | Swaroop Sawant's Directorial Debut 'Khurchi's' Teaser Out; Watch

Mrs Mukhyamantri

Mrs Mukhyamantri is yet another popular Marathi TV show that recently completed one year recently. Amruta Dhongade and Tejas Barve play lead roles in the show. Anita Dhongade shared a post on Instagram that features her praying on the sets of the show. The actor even accompanied a caption with the picture, ''à¤—à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤°à¤¯à¤¾..ðŸ¤©ðŸ™ à¤…à¤¸à¤‚ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¤¤ à¤†à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥€ à¤†à¤œà¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¶à¥‚à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤‚à¤—à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¤ à¤•à¥‡à¤²à¥€. à¤…à¤¸à¤‚à¤š à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤® à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¥‚ à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤¸à¥‡à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤µà¤°. à¤­à¥‡à¤Ÿà¥‚à¤¯à¤¾ à¤²à¤µà¤•à¤°à¤š à¤«à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤à¥€ à¤®à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¥€à¤µà¤° à¤¸à¤‚à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤³à¥€ à¥­ à¤µà¤¾à¤œà¤¤à¤¾..''

ALSO READ | Subodh Bhave Extends Support To Victims Of Cyclone Nisarga; Urges Fans To Help

Tuzyat Jiv Rangala

Tuzhyat Jiv Rangala featuring Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodar also resumed its shoots last Friday, that is, June 26. As soon as the makers of the show got a green signal from the government, the crew members geared up to continue their work. Hardeek Joshi shared the exciting news on Instagram by sharing pictures from his first day on the sets after the lockdown. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Abhijeet Khandkekar's Most Memorable Looks In Traditional Outfits

Swarajya Janani Jijamata

Following all the guidelines set by the government and maintaining all the hygiene routines, Swarajya Janani Jijamata resumed its shooting last week, that is, June 23 in Mumbai. The show features Amruta Pawar, Dr Parineeti Pawaskar, Sneha Mangal, and others. The official channel of the channel shared pictures from the sets of the show. Check out.

Molkareen Bai

Molkareen Bai narrates a very heartwarming story of women named Durga, Anita, Maya, and Gunjan who work as maids. The show tells about their life and their perspectives and their challenges and celebrations. The official channel of the show dropped a clip that gave an insight into the sets of the show after the lockdown.

ALSO READ | Spruha Joshi's Collection Of Beautiful Poems You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.