Subodh Bhave’s Picture Of ‘dwaar-paal’ Has His Fans Doubling In Laughter, See Post

Marathi film actor Subodh Bhave has been quarantining in the lockdown like most celebrities. He has been keeping his fans entertained by playing a fun game on his social media page. Bhave recently took to his Instagram and had a hilarious wordplay on the word ‘Dwaar-Paal’. Read on to know more about the story:

Subodh Bhave’s Instagram

ALSO READ: Subodh Bhave Flaunts His Jawline Leaving Fans In Splits; Here's Why

Subodh Bhave took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of a metal doorbell and a lizard. While posting the picture he wrote the words ‘Dwaar-Paal’ in Devanagari script. The doorbell is placed on the door itself. In Marathi, Dwaar refers to a door, while a lizard is called as Paal. However, ‘Dwaar-Paal’ was a term used in the olden days for a man guarding an entrance or a door.

Subodh Bhave took the literal meaning of the word ‘Dwaar-Paal’ and made a hilarious wordplay. His fans have commented on the picture with many laughing emojis. Many of his fans have complimented his sense of humour after reading the caption to the post.

ALSO READ: Can Rasika Sunil Be A Perfect Daughter Of Ashok Saraf In 'Hum Paanch's' Marathi Remake?

ALSO READ: Sonalee Kulkarni's Engagement: Marathi Celebs Who Congratulated The Actor On Her Birthday

Apart from his fans, Subodh Bhave’s friends from the industry have also commented on the picture. Marathi film actor Prasad Oak has shared laughing emojis on the picture, which actor Mugdha Chaphekar has also commented on the picture. Fans have showered Subodh Bhave’s post with likes.

Subodh Bhave on his Instagram account has been keeping his fans entertained by playing a fun game. For the game, he shared a collage of a few pictures and asked his fans to guess the name of the song. To guess the song correctly, Subodh Bhave also provided a hint sometimes. His fans not only took part in the fun competition but have also been eagerly waiting for the next challenge.

ALSO READ: How Are The 'Bigg Boss Marathi' Participants Spending Their Time In Lockdown?

Subodh Bhave was last seen in the sports drama movie Vijeta helmed by Amol Shetge. The movie stars Sushant Shelar, Pooja Sawant, and Subodh Bhave in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the life of a coach and his teammates. Subodh Bhave essays the role of the coach in the film, which is directed by Amol Shetge.

Vijeta portrays how the team aims to win gold for Maharashtra. In the film, Subodh Bhave encourages his teammates to focus on their mental strength rather than physical. Vijeta released on March 12, 2020.

ALSO READ: Latest Marathi Show 'Gharat Basale Sare' To Feature Popular Puppets Ardhavat Rao, Awadabai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.