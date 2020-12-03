Ajith And Trisha's Unseen Picture From The Blockbuster 'Mankatha' Goes Viral On Twitter

Ajith Kumar is known for his works in the Tamil cinema industry. He has a great fan following and is known as Thala by his fans. Read more to know about an unseen still from his movie Mankatha.

Sun Pictures, who was the distributor of the film Mankatha, has recently shared an unseen picture of Ajith and the actress Trisha from the movie. Sun Pictures took to Twitter to share this picture. The picture shows Ajith and Trisha watching television in casual attire at a homely premise. This unseen picture has gone viral and left the fans in awe. Fans have flooded the post with too many comments and emojis and have also shared the picture.

Also read: Ajith Kumar Completes 'Valimai' Shooting Schedule Despite Suffering From Shoulder Injury

Have a look at Sun Pictures Twitter post -

Mankatha is a 2011 film starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. This film was the 50th film of Ajith Kumar. The story revolved around an Inspector who was suspended after letting a criminal escape. Later, he met a group of people who were about to loot a gangster. He helped them to do so for a share in the loot. This movie was shot in various locations across the globe. It crossed the second biggest opening of all time and was one of the blockbusters of the Kollywood film industry. The film was also dubbed and released in Telugu.

Also read: Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' To Have A Non-stop Shooting Schedule? All Details Inside

Ajith Kumar is the receiver of various awards. He started his career with a small role in the Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar in 1990. He is known for his performances in various films such as Kadhal Kottai, Aval Varuvala, Kadhal Mannan and more. He earned critical acclaim for his performances in movies such as Citizen, Vaali and Varalaru. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Valimai. Apart from acting, he is also a motor car racer.

Also read: Thala Ajith Wrote Love Letters To Co-star Heera In The 1990s; Details Inside

Trisha Krishnan predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu language films. She played the role of Ajith’s lover in Mankatha. She rose to fame starring in successful films such as Saamy, Ghilli, Varsham, Athadu and more. She will soon be seen upcoming movies such as Ponniyin Selvan, Thalapathy 65 and more.

Also read: When Thala Ajith's Teaser For 'Arrambam' Got 1.5 Million Views On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.