Thala Ajith's 'Valimai' To Have A Non-stop Shooting Schedule? All Details Inside

The Valimai team has been planning to wrap up the entire shoot of the film with a non-stop shooting schedule. The shooting of this film had commenced in December 2019 and had to be put on a short halt due to lead actor Ajith’s shoulder injury in February 2020. The Coronavirus pandemic also majorly affected the schedule, dragging the production process further. According to the latest announcement made by south cinema expert, Baraju, the film’s schedule will now be finished in one go.

Thala Ajith starrer Valimai is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood. According to a recent tweet put up by film analyst Baraju, the team is planning to finish off the project by planning a proper no-break schedule. In the social media post put up, he mentioned that Thala Ajith’s Valimai team is planning to wrap up the entire schedule in the next few days.

He also posted a picture of Ajith from Valimai, which had previously gone viral across social media platforms. In the picture posted, the celebrated actor is seen pulling off a difficult bike stunt on an empty road, on a sunny day. He is spotted lifting up the front tire of an advanced bike while maintaining the steady position of the vehicle. Thala Ajith is also spotted wearing a proper bike gear to keep himself protected from injuries of all kind.

Previously, Thala Ajith had suffered a serious injury while pulling off a major bike stunt for Valimai. He was shooting for an exciting bike routine when he injured his hand and the portion around his shoulders. Despite the injury, the actor completed a recent shooting schedule for Valimai.

The film Valimai is an upcoming Tamil entertainer which has been scheduled for 2021. It has been written and directed by H Vinoth and stars superstar Ajith in the lead role. It is being produced by Boney Kapoor and is also expected to feature Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi in an important role. Valimai is expected to do well amongst the fans as it has the mass appeal effect.

