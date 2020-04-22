Ajith Kumar Rides From Hyderabad To Chennai Proving His Love For Motorbikes

Ajith Kumar reportedly rode on a bike from Hyderabad to Chennai after he was done shooting for a part of the film Valimai. Ajith Kumar decided to ditch the flight after he fell in love with a bike that was being used to shoot for his film Valimai. He allegedly covered close to 650 km after the wrap of Hyderabad schedule.

Ajith Kumar decides to ride back home

Ajith Kumar’s love for two-wheelers and specifically fancy banks has been a known fact amongst his fans. According to a report by a leading news daily, a few of Ajith Kumar’s action sequences for the film Valimai were cancelled which mostly featured the actor riding a fancy motorbike. The actor reportedly grew fond of the bike and hence decided to take it on a 650 km long ride. The pictures of him donning a racer suit while he rode the bike have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now.

In the upcoming film, Valimai, Ajith Kumar will be seen in the shoes of a cop again. The actor had also suffered minor injuries while shooting for this film. There have been reports about him being in a middle of bike sequence when an accident occurred. Ajith Kumar, fortunately, did not suffer major injuries from the accident.

About Valimai

Valimai is an upcoming action drama film which has been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the audience. The film is being written and directed by H Vinoth. Valimai is being produced by Boney Kapoor and will also reportedly feature his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in a key role. The director of the film had recently dropped a major hint on the film’s plot as he compared Valimai with Ajith Kumar’s 2011 hit, Mankatha. Have a look at the tweet here.

Watching my All time Favorite #Mankatha now on K TV !!#ThalaFans Get Ready For Next Mankatha... It's Is Our #Valimai 😎🔥 — Director H Vinoth (@DirectorVinothH) March 30, 2020

