Ajith Kumar Asks Fans To Maintain Discipline Ahead Of 'Valimai' First Look Release

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has requested his fans to maintain dignity and discipline in public after multiple videos of fans asking politicians, sportspersons and others for updates on his next film Valimai went viral. Announcing that his upcoming film Valimai's updates will be out in due time, Ajith has requested his fans to be patient with the news updates.

Ajith Kumar Issues Written Statement

News of Ajith Kumar teaming up with producer Boney Kapoor for Valimai came out in 2019, and since then there have been no updates. Ajith's fans desperate for some news started the hashtag '#ValimaiUpdate' which has since then often been found in the top trending lists on Twitter. Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which a cricket fan was seen asking England cricketer Moeen Ali for an update of the film during the ongoing second Test match between India and England. Some fans have even begun requesting updates of the film from even political leaders during their rallies.

On February 15, producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to announce that the first look of Valimai is on its way.

Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film “Valimai”. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 15, 2021

Hours after his tweet, Ajith Kumar's representative Suresh Chandra posted an official written statement from the actor on Twitter, who began by expressing his disappointment with his fans' recent behaviour. The statement is written in Tamil which translates to, "The updates regarding the film will be given out in due time. Only after proper discussion with the producers, will I decide the date and time when those updates will be presented. I request you all to be patient until then."

The actor continued, "Cinema might be entertainment for you all, but for me, it's my profession. The decisions I take about the same will have their own impact on my career and on society. Only our actions reflect the respect we have in society. I request you all to maintain dignity and discipline in public and on online forums. I am sure that the ones who have true affection for me will keep this in mind," added Ajith. Check out Ajith Kumar's statement below:

Fans online are divided after the release of the statement. While some apologised to the actor for being so desperate, there were others who justified their actions by saying, "It's been two years since any update we have done nothing wrong." Take a look at some of the fan replies below:

No wrong fans side ,even now no clarity on first look or teaser or even actors names not revealed, don't this year or next year film gets reakeases , even Hollywood movies no big secrecy maintained , shooting shots can be kept under secret, but not about others, — veeravel vetrivel surya@surya (@goldensurya71) February 15, 2021

Hope #Thala Ajith Sir Fans will follow His Words ❤ — Alangar Cinemas Tirunelveli (@AlangarCinemas) February 15, 2021

Sorry thala — Aravinth (@aravinthviews) February 15, 2021

Ajith Movies

Ajith was last seen in the 2019 film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. He has once again reunited with the same team for Valimai too. The title of the project then referred to as Thala 60, was announced in 2019. Valimai stars Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the lead. The film was slated to release in December 2020 but got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

