Huma Qureshi's New Pic With 'Valimai' Crew Goes Viral; Fans In Awe

Valimai is an upcoming Tamil film directed by H.Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Actors like Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi are a part of Valimai's cast. Kartikeya Gummakonda and Pavel Navgeethan are also a part of Valimai's cast. A new photo of Valimai's crew went viral when the actress shared her hangout photos with the crew on her Instagram story.

Also Read | Where Was 'The Little Things' Filmed? Read About Locations Of Warner Bros' Latest Thriller

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Reveals Matching Tattoo With Boyfriend Zayn Malik In Honour Of Daughter Khai

Huma Qureshi spotted with Valimai's crew in new photo

Thala Ajith's Valimai is one of the most-awaited Tamil films. Valimai's plot revolves around the protagonist having negative shades of character. Valimai's plot as stated by Boney Kapoor will be around the protagonist's passion for speed. Huma Qureshi is all set to play the female lead of the film. Check out her new photo that went viral with Valimai's DOP Nirav Shah and several other crew members of the film.

Exclusive Pic of #Valimai Female Lead 'HEMA QURESHI' With The Dop NIRAV SHAH & Team..ðŸ¤©â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/mUdtIW6RyC — ELITE AJITHIANS™ (@EliteAJITHIANS) February 5, 2021

It has been revealed that the shooting of Valimai is in the last phase and the film will be ready soon. Huma Qureshi recently shared the photo of a cafe in Chennai called CoffeeSince1999, she went there with the team of Nirav Shah who is the cinematographer of Valimai. The music of the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Huma Qureshi made her Tamil debut with Rajnikanth's film, Kaala. Ajith is rumoured to play a cop in the film. Fans got excited at every news of Valimai, the viral photo even got showered with lots of love from people who are eager to watch the film in theatres. Check out some of the reactions from fans below:

Also Read | 'The Masked Singer' Host Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash To Fill In

Valimai was expected to release on Diwali, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got postponed. The new release date announcement is yet to be made. Ajith has won three Tamil State Film Awards and four Vijay Awards. He earned a lot of praise and got very critically acclaimed after his performance in Citizen. In his other film, Varalaru he played three different roles. Ajith played the role of an antagonist in Mankatha in 2011 which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all-time.

Image Credits -@iamhumaq Instagram

Also Read | 'Valimai' Thala Ajith To Shoot A Unique Bike Scene In Spain, Suggest Reports

Also Read | Remember When Matthew McConaughey Dated Two-co Stars From The Same Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.