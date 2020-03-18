Rajith Kumar's Aluva And Attingal House Raided; 11 More Arrested

On Tuesday, Kerala Police conducted a raid at Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar's Aluva and Attingal residence. The raid was allegedly conducted to nab Rajith Kumar after a case was registered under his name at the Nedumbassery police station for causing a public commotion at the Kochi International Airport in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. The police could not find any trace of his whereabouts. However, the Kerala Police has reportedly arrested 11 other accused in the case.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2's Rajith Kumar Might Face Arrest After Doing THIS On The Show

Also Read | Bigg Boss 2's Rajith Kumar's Fans Booked For Organising Mass Welcome Amid COVID-19 Crisis

On Sunday, Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Rajith Kumar returned to Kochi after getting evicted from the show for 'misconduct'. Following his return, hundreds of people thronged to the Kochi International Airport violating the regulations put forth by the airport officials due to Coronavirus outbreak. A case was registered against 79 people on Monday at Nedumbassery Police Station. Reports reveal that the case has been registered under three sections of the CRpC of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)143 (Unlawful Assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Although the Police could not arrest Rajith Kumar as he absconded, they managed to arrest Nibas and Muhammad Afsal, who are reported to be natives of Chelamattom, a suburb in Ernakulam. Besides them, Kerala Police also nabbed 11 more people in the case, taking the count to 13. Reports reveal the police are on the hunt to nab all the accused soon.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2: Mohanlal Receives Backlash After Rajith Kumar's Eviction

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Ex-contestant Rajith Kumar Taken Into Custody For COVID-19 Lawbreak

Rajith Kumar is a botany professor at the Sree Sankara College, Kalady. He was reportedly embroiled in a controversy in 2013 for his remarks on woman's attire. Rajith Kumar gained unfathomable popularity after his participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. Rajith Kumar, who enjoys a massive fan following was recently evicted from the show for engaging in physical violence. Rajith Kumar during a task applied chillies on fellow contestant Reshma Rajan's eyes, which led to his eviction from Bigg Boss Malayalam 2.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Will Have Dr Rajith Kumar, Who Says "uterus Displaces On Jumping"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.