Ajith's Fans Trend 'HBD Prince Aadvik AJITH' On Twitter To Celebrate Star Kid's Birthday

Thala Ajith's son Aadvik celebrates his sixth birthday on March 2, 2021. As his son turns a year older, fans have been wishing the star kid by trending the hashtag #HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH on Twitter. Fans of the star have been going gaga over him and have created a storm on Twitter by sharing old videos and photos of Aadvik.

Fans wish Thala Ajith's son on his birthday

Fans of Ajith have flooded Twitter by pouring lovely wishes. #HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH is trending on Twitter as fans are showering Aadvik with lots of love. One of the users shared the initiative they have taken to celebrate Aadvik’s birthday. Sharing pictures of the cake cutting celebration, he wrote, “On occasion of #AadhvikAjithKumar birthday, our team @ThalaFansTRL celebrated cake cutting and sweet distribution at anugraha old age home. Live Let Live. #HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH #Valimai.” Some fans call Aadvik "Kutty Thala." One netizen tweeted, "Wishing A #KuttyThala a very Happy Birthday #HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH #Master @actorvijay Wishes By Vijay Fan.” Take a look at how fans have been wishing Thala Ajith's son Aadvik.

Wishing A #KuttyThala a very Happy Birthday 🎉😍🎂#HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH #Master @actorvijay



Wishes By Vijay Fan 😎



Cine field Pakkam elam vandhuradhapa!!!! Unga Appa rasigargal ju pidikadhu🙌🏻🤫 pic.twitter.com/rIrTRMF95H — × Harris 😎× (@HarisVJ6) March 2, 2021

On occasion of #AadhvikAjithKumar birthday our team @ThalaFansTRL celebrated cake cutting and sweet distribution at anugraha old age home❤️ Live Let Live 🤙💥🤙#HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH#Valimai pic.twitter.com/LoEC2xAdGd — Dheena Dinesh (@DheenaD36471781) March 2, 2021

Many Happy Returns of the Day Dear Little Aadvik Ajith Kumar 🎉💐



May God Bless You with Lots of Hapiness & Have a Blissful Year ahead With lots of Moments all throughout#HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH#Valimai | #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/TaxTl0IQXr — Thala PSPK Fans (@ThalaPSPK_fans) March 2, 2021

Day Started With #AadvikAjith Unseen Collection 😍 A Very Happy Sixth (6) Birthday Kutty Thala 😘 Long Live Forever Happiness ❤️ All Dreams Come True 🤩 Hearty Wishes From Our All Lovable Ajithiyans 🔥#HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH #Valimai pic.twitter.com/jMaRvD12Qh — AJITHKUMAR FANS RAGE™ (@ThalaFC_) March 2, 2021

#HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH - Let We Make This Tag As The Most BIGGER Kollywood STAR KIDS Birthday TRENDS 🌟♥️



Let Make This 😉💫, Pour Your Wishing To Our KUTTYTHALA 🎉💐#Valimai pic.twitter.com/bOnxiAuNZE — Tʜᴀʟᴀ Aᴊᴀʏ (@snAjay_thala97) March 1, 2021

How Cute He Is 😍❤️🤴



Hope Will have A FABULOUS Years Ahead 👍💕#HBDPrinceAadvikAJITH #Valimai pic.twitter.com/MoYarCNunk — AJITH FANS UPDATES 📰 (@AjithFansUpdate) March 1, 2021

About Ajith's family

Ajith married Shalini on April 24, 2000. The couple fell in love during the shoot of Saran's Amarkalam. Shalini played the lead role opposite Ajith in the film. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Anoushka on January 3, 2008. Aadvik was born on March 2, 2015.

Ajith on the work front

Ajith Kumar started his career with a small role in the Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar in 1990. He is known for his performances in films such as Kadhal Kottai, Aval Varuvala, Kadhal Mannan and more. He gained critical acclaim for his performances in movies such as Citizen, Vaali and Varalaru.

He will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Valimai. The film will be a cop drama directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The film will feature Ajith Kumar in the lead role along with Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The shooting of the same is about to be wrapped up soon. The director of the film has begun the initial post-production works and the film is slated to release in August 2021.

