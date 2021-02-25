Thala Ajith Spotted Cycling Towards Kolkata; Check Out Viral Photos

South Indian superstar Thala Ajith has an immense fan following in India. He is currently shooting for the much-awaited film Valimai. The actor seems to have taken time off from the production as he was spotted cycling on the highway towards Kolkata.

Thala Ajith spotted cycling towards Kolkata

Thala Ajith cycling pictures are going viral on the internet. There are multiple Ajith’s photos from his road trip. The actor opted for full black attire as he wore a short, t-shirt along with white sports shoes. Thala Ajith’s photos show that he is taking all safety precautions while cycling. He has his helmet on with gloves and sunglasses to protect him from dust.

In one of the recent Thala Ajith’s photos, he is seen taking a break from the trip. He is sitting on a milestone that depicts Kolkata is 924 kilometers away, hinting at the actor’s destination. The actor is scrolling throw his phone and a face mask is also visible. A night picture has Ajith cycling on the side of the highway with headlights on.

Thala Ajith can be seen riding a Focus’s ATLAS bike. It is made for mounting and long adventure rides. The bike offers an extra packing option and the actor is using it for carrying an extra water bottle. Take a look at Ajith's photos from his latest cycling road trip.

A Man perfectly balanced his life with passion and profession THALA 🔥#Valimai #ThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/y6SgkEG4WC — ♔..AᴊᴀʏAᴊɪᴛʜ..♔||MC Ja❤️ (@ajayajith_offl) February 25, 2021

Thala Ajith’s upcoming movies include Valamai. It is written and directed by H. Vinoth. The cast includes Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Dhruvan, Pavel Navegeethan, Yogi Babu, Gurbani Judge, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Raj Ayyappa, and Puagazh. The music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah.

The filming commenced in December 2019 with a short schedule of two weeks. It was then halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following several delays, it resumed in September 2020 with major parts being shot in Chennai. The actor even got injured while shooting a bike stunt sequences. There were plans to shoot the project in foreign locations, but it was changed due to the pandemic. Thala Ajith is still working on the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite star on the big-screen.

Promo Image Source: ONLINE AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB Twitter

