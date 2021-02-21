Thala Ajith Cooked His Special Biryani For Valimai Crew While Shooting; Read More Trivia

Valimai is an upcoming action thriller Tamil-language film. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, it is produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The movie stars Thala Ajith Kumar in the lead role along with Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda. The project is currently in the pre-production stage but there are few trivia that fans might not know about the upcoming Thala Ajith’s movie.

Valimai trivia

The latest addition to the upcoming Thala Ajith’s movies is Valimai. As per IMDb, the movie has action sequences in which the actor will be seen riding a Suzuki B-King motorbike. The vehicle is priced at approximately ₹ 9,50,000. It has a maximum power of 160 HO @ 9500 rpm with maximum torque of 131 Nm and has a top speed of 254 KMPH.

Thala Ajith is among the actors who do their own stunts. He got injured while doing a high-octane bike stunt scene in Valimai. He was wheeling off his bike for a sequence and sustained injuries. However, the actor continued shooting the scene despite injuries. It was reported that it was the climax sequence and Ajith was riding towards the camera and he was supposed to wheel the bike. At one point, he lost balance and fell backward. But the filming did not come to a halt and he carried on with his work. This was not the first time when Thala Ajith got injured while doing a bike stunt. In February, he skidded off his bike and suffered minor wounds on the sets of the same movie.

Valimai trivia has Thala Ajith cooking his special Biryani for his co-star Kartikeya Gummakonda and the crew members. It was on the last day shoot of their Pune schedule. The actor is said to have exceptional cooking skills and Thala Ajith’s movies where he made biryani for the crew also includes his 50th project Mankatha (2011).

Thala Ajith will be seen having an emotional mother-son scene in Valimai. It will be after 14 years when he would appear in such a sequence. Previous Thala Ajith’s movies such as Varalaru (2006) had him essay a similar sentimental scene. Directed by KS Ravikumar, he played a triple role in the film, and one of his character that takes care of his mother grabbed a special place in the hearts of his fans.

All Trivia Source: IMDb

