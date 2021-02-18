Thala Ajith's Clean-shaven Look Goes Viral, Fans Trend #Thala61 Twitter

Celebrities often keep changing their looks and hairstyles for their movies, leaving their fans in awe of them. Recently, Tamil superstar Thala Ajith was spotted as he had stepped out sporting a very different look than he is often seen in. He had clean-shaved his beard and also sported a buzz cut.

Thala Ajith's look goes viral

In the pictures which have surfaced on social media, Thala Ajith is seen wearing a black polo neck tee-shirt and a pair of brown knee-length shorts. The moment his fans spotted him, they thronged around him to click pictures with the star and he happily obliged as well. He was seen wearing a black mask and baseball cap as well. He was accompanied by his bodyguards as well and was also holding a bag in his hands.

Thala Ajith's look has gone on Twitter as his fans cannot stop gushing about his new look. The hashtag #Thala61 also started trending on Twitter in no time. His fans have tweeted the pictures and are appreciating his look and his maintained physique. See their reactions below:

Latest click of THALAJith🔥 #Valimai #Thala61 ah😱🤷🏻‍♂️?? Appo abroad schedule uh??? Thala fitness level nd new look💯💯🤦🏻‍♂️🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/JJijhaQPSn — Christiano Arul❤️ (@ArulChristiano) February 18, 2021

Latest Still Of THALA AJITH With His Full Shaved New Look..😍👌🏻



Place: Chennai Rifle Club#Thala61 | #Valimai pic.twitter.com/cC7HXv2Mxr — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 18, 2021

Exclusive Pic Of THALA AJITH With His Fans.😍



Looks Like a HOLLYWOOD Actor..❣️#Valimai | #THALA61 pic.twitter.com/npu1mCZaDT — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 18, 2021

The actor's upcoming movie Valimai's release is highly anticipated by his fans. The film has been in production for over a year now but an official update about its status has not been announced yet. Out of separation, his fans asked cricketer Moen Ali regarding an update about the movie at the India vs England match in Chennai. Thala Ajith's fans also went a step ahead as they sought to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the status of the movie. The prime minister was in Chennai to inaugurate several projects in Tamil Nadu and the actor's fans are seen holding placards asking about his movie.

This is Pure Crazeeeeeee 🔥



Finally Fans asking #ValimaiUpdate To Honourable PM @narendramodi when he Visited Chennai Yesterday 😊



The Most Wanted News and Talk of the Town is THALA AJITHs VALIMAI Movie Update's



Hope it strikes Us Very Soon 🤗#Valimai pic.twitter.com/U7o9WpvIzN — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) February 15, 2021

Valimai is an H Vinoth directorial and stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in prominent roles as well. The music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film was supposed to release in 2020 but the pandemic has pushed its dates further. Some of the most popular movies by the actor are Varalaru, Kalloori Vaasal, Arrambam and Veeram. He was last seen in the 2019 movie Nerkonda Paarvai which was also directed by H Vinoth. The actor has won several awards and accolades for his stellar performances in films.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Nerkonda Paarvai and Twitter

