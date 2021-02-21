Thala Ajith's Films That Saw Him Rise Above All Odds Against The Antagonist

Thala Ajith has entertained, enthralled, and enlightened the moviegoers with his cinematic outings. One of the very lessons that are taught by him is that it is possible to rise victorious in a situation even if the probability says otherwise. Ajith Kumar has achieved the same through films like Vivegam, Billa and Viswasam, amongst others. This article is about those Ajith Kumar's movies that have concluded with him securing an improbable victory.

1) Vivegam

The climax of Vivegam sees the actor stuck in the classic dilemma of making the choice between the life of his wife and the greater good. The finale, however, sees Ajith Kumar walking away victorious after saving the world from a calamity and his wife. How did he achieve that? When the antagonist gave Ajith's character proof of her being kidnapped by making them converse with each other, his wife disclosed her location through morse code.

2) Viswasam

The final moments of this film see the actor struck with a life-altering tragedy just sometimes before what would appear to be one of the most important moments in his life. Ajith's character, Thooku Durai, on the basis of sheer will, love and luck, makes it to the event in question to support one of the most important people in his life. The film does end on a happy note but sees a severely injured Thooku Durai smiling through it all.

3) Veeram

The ending minutes of Veeram see Vinayagam, portrayed by Ajith Kumar, in a situation which seemingly only had three outcomes; Either Vinayagam would have lost his life, his brother would have been killed, or, the family of the love of his life would have been brutally slaughtered by the antagonists. Rising above all adds with the help of will and dexterity, Vinayagam manages to save his brother, help keep his love interest's life save and himself, alive. But, the final sequence, much like in the climaxes of the films above, sees a critically injured Ajith Kumar.

4) Billa

In this film which appears to inspired by one of the Bollywood classics, Ajith's character is stuck in a similar situation to the one in the movie that inspired it. The only way, as it would appear at the time, is through emerging victorious in a round of hand-to-hand combat. Ajith's character, Billa, can also be seen adding a bit of practical intelligence to the mix to get his way and rise about the vastly unfavourable odds in the movie.

5) Yennai Arindhaal

Many moviegoers are of the opinion that due to the prominent themes of this film, which is ghosts of the past and destiny, the ending of Yennai Arindhaal delivers more lessons than it would have in any other context. The final moments of the feature presentation see Ajith Kumar's protagonist work through the traumas of the past and emerge victorious by maintaining a levelled head and a heightened sense of objectivity. The director of this particular film is Gautham Menon.

