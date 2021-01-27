Ajith's Son Aadvik Trends On Twitter After His Pictures From A Wedding Go Viral In No Time

Kutty Ajith is winning hearts on the internet. Recently, Thala Ajith’s son Aadvik was snapped at a wedding. Aadvik’s photos from this wedding have gone viral on social media. Fans have been constantly sharing and re-sharing these images online. Find out more details about this story below.

Ajith’s son Aadvik goes viral on social media

Thala Ajith is no doubt a South Indian superstar. Thala enjoys a massive fan-following across the globe. Each of his films often pulls hundreds of devoted fans to the cinema halls. Apart from his films, the Thala Ajith also enjoys immense attention on social media. But now, Thala seems to have a new competition when it comes to his popularity online.

This competition is none other Ajith’s son Aadvik. Aadvik has been a fan-favourite star kid since the beginning. But Ajith’s fans rarely catch a glimpse of the actor’s son. Recently, Aadvik was spotted at a wedding with his mother and Ajith’s wife Shalini. Ajith’s son chose to don an orange coloured ethnic outfit for the occasion.

Aadvik was seen posing for some pictures at the wedding. Within no time, Ajith’s son went viral on social media. Fans could not get enough of Aadvik’s look and his sweet smile. Soon the hashtag #AadvikAjith and #kuttythala started trending on Twitter. One fan posted a picture of Ajith’s childhood and compared it to Aadvik. The post also had drawn comparisons between Ajith and his son and Mufasa and Simba from The Lion King. Another fan shared pictures of Ajith’s son Aadvik posing with other kids at the wedding. Take a look at some of these pictures here.

#KuttyThala & #AadvikAjith Tag Is Trending @ India Trends..! No Doubt, He will always be celebrated by the people as the most popular child in India. 😍❤👍 #Valimai pic.twitter.com/u6abAiGDzo — Mr. 420 (@VkfanBoy_) January 27, 2021

Ajith’s new film to star Janhvi Kapoor?

Ajith starrer film Valimai was supposed to release in Diwali 2020. But the film’s release and the shooting delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to Pinkvilla’s report, Ajith’s Valimai will be cop drama and it will be directed by H Vinoth. The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor. Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Huma Qureshi, and Yami Gautam. Furthermore, the media portal’s report suggests that Janhvi Kapoor could be Ajith’s leading lady in the film, but no official confirmation has been given by the film’s makers.

