Unseen Pic Of The Day: Thala Ajith Poses With Michael Jackson In This Throwback Post

Tollywood actor Ajith Kumar, also known as Thala Ajith, is among the well-known celebrities in the Tamil film industry. The actor goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on his social media handle. Recently, a fan page shared a major throwback picture of the actor and wife Shalini went they met the legendary Michael Jackson. On seeing this throwback picture, fans are sure to go all gaga over it.

In the first picture, Thala Ajith and Shalini can be seen posing for the camera along with Michael Jackson. They can be seen sitting at a restaurant and is all smiles for the camera. In the second picture, they all can be seen standing and striking a pose. In the picture, Michael Jackson can be seen donning a red suit and completed his look with a black hat and a pair of sunglasses. Thala Ajith can be seen donning a blue shirt and black pant, while Shalini can be seen donning a yellow salwar suit.

Along with the picture, the fan page also penned a simple note. The post read as, “THALA AJITH with Michael Jackson... #Valimai #thala #Ajith”. Take a look at the post below.

About Ajith

Ajith is a very popular actor and works in Tamil cinema. He has acted in over 50 films, winning four Vijay Awards, three Cinema Express Awards, three South Filmfare Awards, and three State Film Awards for Tamil Nadu. He is also a motor car racer, in addition to his acting, and participated in the MRF Racing series in 2010. He is also known for his roles in films likes Kadhal Kottai, Kadhal Mannan, Vaali, Varalaru, Mankatha, among many others.

On the work front

The actor will be seen in the much-awaited film Valimai. This is an upcoming action-drama starring Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Kartikeya Gummakonda in lead roles. The movie is being written and helmed by H. Vinoth. The film is also being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his respective banner. The action film was scheduled to be released in November 2020, but due to the pandemic, the release was postponed. However, till now the makers have not revealed the release date of the film.

