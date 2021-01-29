Ajith's Wife Shalini Poses For Selfie With Sister Shamili, Picture Trends On Instagram

Shalini and Shamili started their journey as child artists in the Malayalam film industry. Shalini debuted as a child artist in films like Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku in 1983. She won Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for this film. While her younger sister Shamili, won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for her role of Anjali, a mentally challenged girl in the Mani Ratnam directed Tamil film Anjali which released in the year 1990. She even featured in the film Mallootty, which gained her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. Shalini stopped acting after a while and later went on to marry Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar also known as Thala Ajith in 2000.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Thala Ajith Poses With Michael Jackson In This Throwback Post

Shalini's sister Shamili Posts on Instagram

Actress Shamili recently posted a picture on Instagram. The picture was a selfie with her sister Shalini Ajith. The sisters can be seen posing in front of the mirror and Shalini’s sister Shamili captioned the picture with ‘Just another evening’ See the picture here:

Also Read: Man Held For Stealing Valuables At Wedding Venues In Mumbai

Shalini’s Sister Shamili’s Instagram Picture Goes Viral

Ajith's wife Shalini just like her beau is not on Instagram. So the fans were delighted to see the Shalini posing with her sister for a selfie. The selfie went viral as soon as the actress posted the picture on her official Instagram page. Her comment section was filled with heart emojis and comments like how both the sisters look stunning and how they are sister goals. Check out the comments below;

Also Read: Ajith's Son Aadvik Trends On Twitter After His Pictures From A Wedding Go Viral In No Time



Shamili Age and Movies

Shalini Ajith’s sister Shamili’s age is 33 years old. The actress started working when Shamili’s age was 2 years old. She is fondly known as Baby Shamili in the Malayalam film Industry. Shamili has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films as well. She is known for her work in the movie Anjali, Killer and Valliyum Thetti Pulliyum. Shamili was last seen in the 2018 Telugu family entertainer Ammammagarillu which was her comeback movie after nine years along with actors Naga Shourya and Sumithra.

In a chat with Metro Plus, Shamili confessed that she is in no pressure to do movies and is living life on her own terms. The actress loves spending time with her niece and nephew Advaik and Anoushka who are the offspring of Ajith and wife Shalini. Shamili has studied film production in Singapore and intends to produce a movie in the future. On asking if having a superstar brother in law helps, she firmly responds, “All our journeys have been different and independent. At home, we don’t discuss movies much.”

Also Read: 'Nishabdham' Cast: A List Of Actors And Characters They Portray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.