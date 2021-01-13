Akhil Akkineni And Pooja Hegde's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Gets Summer 2021 Release Date

On the occasion of Makar Sankranthi 2021, the lead actors of the highly-anticipated Telugu rom-com, Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde revealed when the film will hit the silver screens. Along with dropping a brand new poster of the Bhaskar directorial, Pooja and Akhil wished their fans on behalf of team 'MEB' and revealed that the Tollywood film will release this summer. However, Most Eligible Bachelor release date has been kept under wraps by the makers, as of yet.

'Most Eligible Bachelor' gets a summer 2021 release

Earlier today, i.e. January 13, 2021, Tollywood actors Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde took to their respective Instagram handles to wish fans a very 'Happy Sankranthi'. In addition to penning sweet Sankranthi note for their fans, the actor-duo also unveiled the brand new poster of their much-awaited Telugu film titled Most Eligible Bachelor. In the poster shared by the actors, Pooja is seen gazing at Akhil with love as the leading pair was all smiles for the camera. While Pooja sported a multi-coloured sweater in the poster, his MEB co-star Akhil rocked a red shirt over a grey t-shirt.

Sharing the character poster on Instagram, the Housefull 4 actor wrote, "Wishing you all a very #HappySankranti - team #MostElgibleBachelor Summer 2021 Release (sic)".

On the other hand, the Mr. Majnu actor wrote, "Happy Sankranthi to all you. May this new year bring you all the joy and success you deserve. Much love to you all (sic)".

Although speculations were rife that Most Eligible Bachelor will release on Sankranthi 2021, the leading pair of the Telugu film has set the record straight that the rom-com is scheduled for a summer 2021 release. For the unversed, the shooting of this Bhaskar directorial had gone on floors back in September 2019 and it was slated to release in Summer 2020. However, the makers couldn't wrap up its shoot due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Thus the release date of the Pooja and Akhil starrer has now been postponed to Summer 2021.

