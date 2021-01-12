Allu Arjun Calls Pooja Hegde His 'good Luck Charm', Shares Selfie From AVPL Reunion

The team of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo had a reunion yesterday on January 11, 2021, to celebrate the movie completing a year. The film made it to theatres last year, on January 12, 2020, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and grooving to the highly popular song Butta Bomma. Arjun shared pictures from the reunion on his Instagram feed and stories, and also called Hegde his ‘lucky charm’.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Taken By Surprise With Brahmanandam's 'priceless Gift' For Him On New Year 2021

Allu Arjun’s Instagram stories

Today, January 12, 2021, marks a year since the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo made its way to theatres across the country. The movie’s cast and crew including Pooja Hegde, director Trivikram, music composer Thaman S, celebrated the success and a year since its release with a reunion yesterday at Allu Arjun’s office in Hyderabad. The two actors have shared a series of pictures with each other and the team on their Instagram profiles.

Arjun shared a bunch of pictures in his stories with Pooja Hegde, Sushanth and his brother Allu Sirish who was also a part of the celebrations. His first picture was with Hegde and director Trivikram as he wrote, “What A Beautiful and A Sweet Reunion of AVPL” under it, followed by a picture of the three with actor Sushant who played Raj Manohar. Another picture followed which saw Pooja, Sushanth, Allu Arjun accompanied by Allu Sirish in a lift as Arjun wrote, “Thank You Allu Sirish, for celebrating my success more than your own”.

(Image Source: Allu Arjun's Instagram stories)

The final picture on Arjun’s stories was with Pooja Hegde who played his love interest, Amulya in the 2020 movie. The two posed for a selfie and were all smiles as they celebrated their movie’s success. He wrote a special message for her that read, “Thank You For Being There My Good Luck Charm” and tagged Hegde.

(Image Source: Allu Arjun's Instagram stories)

Also Read: Allu Arjun Is 'Truly Touched And Humbled' As He Hits 10 Million Followers On Instagram

Allu Arjun shares picture from Aka Vaikunthapurramuloo reunion

Allu Arjun shared a group picture and wrote, “One-year ReUnion of AVPL. Thank you all for this unforgettable and a memorable film. Thank you all. Gratitude forever” followed by a red heart emoji. The post has over 812k likes since it was shared today morning and a serious amount of love for the actor and the movie in the comments. Take a look at the comments here.

(Image Source: Allu Arjun's Instagram stories)

Also Read: Allu Arjun Wishes His Dad Allu Arvind On His 72nd Birthday; Says 'So Glad To Have You'

Also Read: Allu Arjun Celebrates A Year Of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Says "Gratitude Forever"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.