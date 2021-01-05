Pooja Hegde Is All Geared Up For 'New Beginnings In 2021'; Shares Glimpse

On January 4, 2020, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of herself with her fans and followers. In the picture, she can be seen lost in thoughts. In the monochrome picture, she can be seen wearing a white coloured shirt. In the caption, she informed her fans that she is all geared up for the ‘new beginnings in 2021’.

Pooja Hegde's photos hint at 'New Beginnings in 2021'

While sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, “New Beginnings in 2021” and dropped a red heart. As soon as the picture was uploaded, her fans were quick enough to like it and shower love. A fan commented, “Looking gorgeous” with a '100 per cent' emoticon. Another one wrote, “U’re my idol miss” with a pair of shining eyes face emoticon. A user simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped hearts. Several others dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

Pooja Hegde is an active social media user who often treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. In her another post, she shared a series of selfie pictures with date marked as 31/12/20. In the caption, she wished her fans on New Year’s Eve. She wrote, “New Year’s Eve… waiting on 2021”. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black coloured outfit. She styled her hair in beach waves and kept them loose. Pooja completed her look with subtle make-up.

Many of her fans wished her back and dropped positive comments. RM Drake commented, “Happy New year, babe. Hope 2021 brings you infinite joy and happiness”. A fan commented, “So quiet lovely” with several shining red hearts. Another one wrote, “Happy New year”.

Pooja Hegde's movies

On her work front, Pooja was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramlo, playing the female lead. Her song Butta Bomma with Arjun in the film was highly popular. She will next be seen in Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is produced by UV Creations. She will also be sharing the screen space with Akhil Akkineni for Most Eligible Bachelor which will be a romantic drama.

