Neha Shetty To Star As Second Female Lead In Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor'?

Ever since the inception of Most Eligible Bachelor, the much-awaited film has been making headlines for several reasons. The Akhil Akkineni starrer film Most Eligible Bachelor is expected to release in 2021, but fans and movie buffs are already excited for it. The film stars Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Murli Sharma in lead roles. And now according to recent reports, actor Neha Shetty has also been roped in to play a crucial role.

According to a recent report in the Telugu Bulletin, it is reported that the film Most Eligible Bachelor will have two female leads. It has been reported that Neha Shetty, seen in Akash Puri's Mehabooba, plays the second female lead role in Most Eligible Bachelor. The young actress had already shot her part of the script. It is also stated that Most Eligible Bachelor shoots have already been completed and everything left to be shot will be completed at a rapid rate. The filmmakers are preparing to release the film this Sankranti season. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

About the film

Most eligible Bachelor, starring Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead, is said to be a romantic comedy. The film is written and directed by Bangalore Naatkal (2016) the famed Bhaskar. The starrer of Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under their production banner. The film is expected to hit the silver screens during Pongal 2021. The first poster of the film was released on Akhil Akkineni's birthday. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Akhil wrote: "Here goes the first of the seven steps of #MostEligibleBachelor. See you at the theatres this April." (sic)

The makers have recently identified the fans' interest by releasing the teaser of the much-awaited film. The makers have chosen the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami to delight fans with the gripping and interesting teaser of the film. Starring Pooja Hegde at the female lead, the teaser is sure to take the fans on a fun trip. The romantic family entertainer is packed with emotions, romance, humour, and everything that makes it a must-see movie. Watch the teaser below.

