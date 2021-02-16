Akhil Akkineni And Pooja Hegde's Romantic Track Gulabi Guche Out Now

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the makers of the Telugu romantic comedy film Most Eligible Bachelor have dropped their much-awaited romantic track Guche Gulabi. The song features Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde. The announcement of the release date of the song was done on February 10, 2021. The song is the first collaboration between Armaan Malik and music composer Gopi Sunder.

Also read | Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam's First Teaser To Be Out On Valentine's Day

Also read | Pooja Hegde Becomes A Part Of Ram Charan's 'Acharya' Movie, To Join Shoot This Week

Guche Gulabi song released

The lyrical video sheds light on Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry. Akhil’s character is seen stealing shy glances at Pooja’s character. Pooja appears to be the confident go-getter girl, who is also seen teasing Akhil in the song. The video also gives a sneak-peek into the making of the track. Snippets of Armaan Malik recording the song in the studio and a few clips of the behind-the-scenes of the tracks are added in the track as well.

The song is sung by Armaan Malik and the music for the same is composed by Gopi Sunder. The lyrics for the song are penned by Ananta Sriram and Shree Mani. Guche Gulabi song has received over 144K views within a few hours of uploading. Fans have showered their love on the track and have appreciated Armaan Malik’s voice as well. One of the fans has written, ‘Armaan Malik rocks’ while another wrote, ‘Armaan Malik has a soulful voice’. See their reactions below:

Image courtesy- Aditya Music YouTube Channel

Most Eligible Bachelor is written and directed by Bhaskar. Pooja plays the character of a stand-up comedian in the song while Akhil essays the character of an NRI. The cast of the film also includes Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jaya Prakash. The teaser of the film was dropped in October 2020. In the teaser, both the characters are seen asking each other what they expect from their married life. Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to announce that the movie is going to receive a theatrical release on June 19, 2021.

Some of the most popular movies of Pooja Hegde are Mohenjo Daro, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She is also going to star alongside Prabhas in a romantic film titled Radhe Shyam. Akhil Akkineni made his debut in 2015 with the movie Akhil. He then went on to star in Hello and Mr Majnu.

Also read | Pooja Hegde Wishes Her Mom On Her Birthday, Hopes To "fulfill All Her Dreams"

Also read | Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam To Have 3 Music Composers On Board

Image courtesy- @hegdepooja Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.