Pooja Hegde Wishes Her Mom On Her Birthday, Hopes To "fulfill All Her Dreams"

Indian actress Pooja Hegde recently shared a photo on her Instagram handle. Pooja Hegde's mother made an appearance on the actress' Instagram account on the occassion of her birthday. Pooja shared a heartwarming caption wishing her mother a very happy birthday and wishing she was a poet so she could express her love better. Pooja's caption read, "Hey mom,can’t express how much you mean to me, I wish I was a poet or something, that way I could at least try to put it in words...but I’m not..so I’m just gonna do my best to make you FEEL loved instead. Happy Birthday Mom ðŸ˜hope to make you proud of me and fulfil ALL your dreams â¤ï¸". Take a look at the post below.

Fans react to Pooja Hegde's photo on Instagram

Pooja Hegde's photo on Instagram received quite a lot of attention from her fans as she wished her mom on her birthday. Many of her fans commented with heart emojis while others left compliments calling the photo "lovely". Some fans also wished Pooja Hegde's mother in the comments section with one fan even writing that their mother has the same name, wishing her success in "achieving her goals & dreams". Take a look at some of the comments below.

Pooja Hegde's family and more

Pooja Hegde's family often makes an appearance on her Instagram handle as the actress simply loves uploading photos of herself with her loved ones. The actress has amassed a following of nearly 13 million on her Instagram account and the count only seems to be rising. Pooja has appeared in a number of films over the course of her career playing many different characters.

Pooja Hegde's movies include Telugu films like Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharshi & Bollywood films like Housefull 4 & Mohenjo Daro. Pooja has a number of upcoming projects lined up for the future. She is set to appear in the Telugu romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni, in the Telugu film Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas & in the Telugu film Acharya with actors Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. Hegde is also set to appear in the upcoming Bollywood film Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

