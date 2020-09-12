Samantha Akkineni Pulls Off 108 Surya Namaskars In 'one Go'; See Post Here

Samantha Akkineni is known to be quite active on social media. She shares glimpses of her reel and real-life on her Instagram handle and keeps her fans entertained with her cute and quirky pictures. In her recent Instagram story, she mentioned that she managed to pull off 108 Surya Namaskars. Check it out:

Also Read Samantha Akkineni Feels 'flawless With No Filter' In Her Latest Selfie; See Photo

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni usually shares her fitness sessions on her Instagram to inspire her fans and this time the actress shared her post-workout picture wherein she mentioned that she managed to pull off 108 surya namaskars in one go. She mentioned that it’s a good start to the weekend for her.

The actress never misses sharing her workout pictures on Instagram. She has also shared multiple photos in the past of her working out and in several yoga positions. Here's a screenshot of her story:

Image Source- Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Also Read Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Her Grooming Session, Calls It Her 'favourite Routine'

Samantha Akkineni as a fitness enthusiast

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, the actor loves her pet dog and never misses out to share cute pictures of them together. She recently posted a picture with her pet and captioned it beautifully which expressed her love for her adorable little friend.

Also Read Samantha Akkineni's Motivating Lines On This IG Post Will Take Away Your Mid-week Blues

Samantha Akkineni on the work front

Samantha Akkineni has worked in several movies in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Some of the Tamil movies that featured Samantha Akkineni are namely Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Anjaan, Baana Kaathadi, Nadunisi Naaygal, Kaththi, Theri, Seemaraja, Thanga Magan, among many others. Some of her most famous roles in Telugu movies came in flicks like Ye Maaya Chesave, A Aa, Brindavanam, Dookudu, Eega, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Attarintiki Daredi, Rangasthalam, Mahanati, etc.

She also appeared in a cameo role in a Hindi movie named Ekk Deewana Tha. She has managed to bag several awards for her performances in both Telugu and Tamil films. Samantha is also expected to appear in a pivotal role in the popular web series, The Family Man 2.

Also Read Samantha Akkineni To Launch Fashion Label Saaki, Says 'It's A Reflection Of Who I Am'

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.