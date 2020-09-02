Erica Fernandes Has Been A Part Of These Popular South Indian Films; See List

Popular television actor Erica Fernandes has also worked in the South Indian film Industry. Apart from being a TV actor, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor has starred in many South Indian flicks. The actor has been part of various films in different languages which include Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Here is the list of South Indian movies that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has worked in. Read on:

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan With Niti Taylor Or Erica Fernandes; Which Is The Better Pair?

Erica Fernandes’ south movies

Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu

Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu is a 2013 released Tamil language action thriller flick helmed by Sasi. The movie had Bharath, and Chandini Sreedharan in the lead, as well as Erica Fernandes and Santhanam playing the supporting roles. The film, which revolved around psychology and mind games, had been in production since the year 2008. However, it was then released on August 10, 2013, and marked the return of Bharath in terms of box-office success.

Ninnindale

Ninnindale is a romantic comedy film directed by Jayanth C Paranjee. The Kannada film featured Puneeth Rajkumar and Erica Fernandes in the pivotal roles. Erica played the role of Pramila in this film. The film released on January 16, 2014. By grossing approximately Rs 2 crore with 850 shows across Karnataka, the film recorded the highest-grossing amount ever on the first day at the box-office collection for a Kannada film.

Virattu/ Dega

Virattu is a multilingual thriller flick directed by Kumar T. The film was released in Tamil as Virattu, and in Telugu as Dega. The movie featured Sujiv and Erica Fernandes, along with Pragya Jaiswal and Manobala in the lead roles. Erica played the role of Shreegg and Sri in Virattu and Dega, respectively. The Tamil version of the movie, Virattu released on February 21, 2014, while the Telugu version released on November 28, 2014.

ALSO READ: Is Erica Fernandes Leaving 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' After Actor Parth Samthaan?

Galipatam

Galipatam is a Telugu romantic drama movie helmed by Naveen Gandhi. The film featured Erica Fernandes along with Aadi, Australian actor Kristina Akheeva, Rahul Ravindran, and Preethi Rana in the lead roles. Erica Fernandes essayed the role of Swathi in Galipatam. Galipatam released on August 8, 2014.

Buguri

Buguri is a Kannada flick helmed by M. D. Sridhar. The movie featured Ganesh, Richa Panai, and Erica Fernandes in the prominent roles. The film released August 14, 2015, all over Karnataka in more than 200 screens. The movie was later also released in Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. The film received a fair opening at the box-office but garnered average reviews from critics and fans alike.

Vizhithiru

Vizhithiru is a thriller flick written and directed by Meera Kathiravan. The film, which began production in the year 2012 after numerous delays, eventually released in 2017. The movie was entirely shot around Ritchie Street, Mount Road, and Vepery, which are famous places in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh With Erica Fernandes Or Rhea Sharma: Which Pair Is Fans' Favourite?

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes’ On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Shaheer Sheikh Or Parth Samthaan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.