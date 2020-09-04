Nagarjuna Resumes 'Wild Dog' Shooting After Being In Lockdown For Months, Shares BTS Video

Actor Nagarjuna recently resumed the shoot of his forthcoming movie, Wild Dog, in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna, on Thursday, September 3, shared a BTS video from the sets of Wild Dog online. Sharing the video, Nagarjuna wrote: "Lights, camera, Action With all the safety precautions #WildDog Shoot Resumes." (sic) The movie, starring Nagarjuna and Dia Mirza in the lead, also stars actors like Ali Reza, Saiyami Kher, and others in prominent roles.

Check out Wild Dog BTS video:

The 57-second video showcases how the team of Wild Dog has undertaken safety measures to shoot amid the coronavirus scare. Wild Dog BTS video also gives a peek into Nagarjuna's look for the upcoming film, where he plays NIA agent. Besides Wild Dog, Nagarjuna is expected to begin shooting for the latest season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. "Getting ready for #BiggBossTelugu4 day after," (sic) said Nagarjuna in the social media post.

All details about Wild Dog

Wild Dog, starring Nagarjuna and Dia Mirza in the lead, also features actors like Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, Caleb Matthews, Rudra Goud in pivotal roles. The movie is written and directed by John Day (2013) Ahishor Solomon and has Nagarjuna in the role of an NIA agent named Vijay Varma. The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under their production banner. Recently, the makers of Wild Dog released a new poster online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Nagarjuna to host Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Nagarjuna will be hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The fourth season of the reality show will air from September 6 on Star Maa. Interestingly, Nagarjuna resumed shooting for Bigg Boss Telugu a few weeks ago. Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu released the first promo of the show, which managed to intrigue the audiences.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, also has Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial is reported to be a superhero trilogy produced by Dharma Productions.

