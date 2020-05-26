Pooja Kumar, who is known for her acting skills, recently addressed all the rumours surrounding her relationship with Kamal Haasan. The actor has previously worked with Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam and she garnered tremendous praise for her role in the film. Since then, Pooja Kumar has been snapped with Kamal Haasan several times, with raising speculation over whether they were dating.

Kamal Haasan's co-star Pooja Kumar addresses relationship rumours surrounding them

However, now Pooja Kumar has addressed these rumours in an interview with a news portal. The actor spoke about Kamal Haasan and said that she has known his family for a long time. She added that ever since she started working, she has known his brother and daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Pooja Kumar then added that it is this reason that she is seen often during their family functions as well. Thus, Pooja hinted that the reason she is seen so often with the Haasan family is due to the fact that she has known them for a long time.

Besides this, there have also been rumours that Pooja Kumar may be cast opposite Kamal Haasan in his next project, Thalaivan Irukkiran. Pooja addressed these rumours too and said that she is not a part of the project. However, the actor did add that she is unsure about her involvement in the film as of now. She also stated that things change and she may get a chance to work with Kamal Haasan once again. Hence, fans are excited to watch the pair back in action once again on screen.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen next in his next project titled Indian 2. The film has been directed by S Shankar, and had recently suffered a fatal accident on set, with Haasan only narrowly escaping. The film is said to be a sequel of the 1996 hit film Indian which had Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar as the female leads. Indian 2, however, will see Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles in the film. Kamal Haasan will not be the only one reprising his role in the film, but Nedumudi Venu too will be seen reprising his role from the first instalment. The release date for the film has not been announced as of yet.

