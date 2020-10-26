'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update October 24, 2020: Kamal Haasan Condemns Balaji

This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil featured a number of tasks which were assigned to the housemates. A total of three tasks were given to them. While some contestants happened to lose track, others played the task well. As the eviction process is soon to begin, a number of housemates were thus concerned about their performances.

Bigg boss 4 Tamil written update

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with the contestants waking up in a cheerful mood. Meanwhile, Sanam mentions that she would not like to take part in the captaincy task. She does not mention the reason, thus leaving the housemates stunned. Bigg Boss, on the other hand, releases Aari and Aajeedh from jail after a long time and thus the two share a light-hearted moment with each other. They joke about the task they were in and continue with their work later on.

Balaji and Gabriella bond

As all of the things go about in the house, Balaji and Gabriella are seen conversing. Gabriella mentions that she does not like being called a sister by Balaji and would like to be his friend rather. The housemates think that there is some chemistry brewing between them and exchange looks. The housemates later gather during lunchtime and Balaji mentions that he expects mutual respect from everyone. Archana feels he is targeting her with that statement and Rio clarifies the misunderstanding just in time. He mentions that Balaji just said it and it was not targeted to anyone in particular.

Kamal Haasan intervenes

Kamal Haasan is seen chatting up with the housemates and thus asks them about their experiences in the house. Aari reveals that he is not having such a good time in the house. Balaji too speaks up that he does not like the fact that he is being branded as a kid in the house. Kamal Haasan then sheds light on the happenings earlier that week. He states that he condemns the actions done by Balaji and Suresh. He adds that the violent turn of events is not something that he expected and would never want to see something of that sort again. After finishing, Kamal Haasan turns to Sanam and gives her a piece of his mind on the words she used to provoke him. He also warns her to not use abusive language with Suresh or any other housemates.

