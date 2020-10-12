Akshara Haasan's Net Worth As 'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu' Actor Rings In Her Birthday

Akshara Haasan kick-started her career with her debut in the 2015 film, Shamitabh, alongside actors like Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by R Balki, the film garnered positive reviews from fans. Having several films under her belt, here's a look at Akshara Haasan's net worth and career graph details.

Akshara Haasan's net worth

As per the report of Superstarsbio.com, Akshara Haasan's net worth is Rs 134 crore ($18 Million). Akshara Haasan's income is apprehensive of her appearances in films and web shows. Akshara was born in Chennai and is also a qualified dancer in different categories of dances, stated the report. Born to Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, she has a sister - Shruti Haasan, who is also an actor.

Akshara Haasan's movies

On February 6, Akshara celebrated five years of her debut film, Shamitabh. '5 years since I officially could call myself an actor. Proud to have been part of a film with some of the best in the industry. Till today cherish every day I spent on the sets of Shamitabh, still hold those values that I learnt from that set and has helped me become a better professional and actor,' she wrote in her lengthy note on Instagram.

In 2017, Akshara was roped in for a Hindi film, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana and for a Tamil movie titled Vivegam. In 2019, she appeared in Rajesh M. Selva's directorial, Kadaram Kondan and then made her digital debut with the web series, Fingertip, alongside Ashwin Kakumanu, Sunaina, and Gayathrie.

She will now be seen in the upcoming outing titled Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. On October 11, Akshara Haasan took to Instagram and announced that Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu has been selected at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston and asked her US fans to get ready for the screening. More so, the makers of her film are all set to unveil the trailer of AMNP on Monday. She also has Agni Siragugal in the pipeline.

As Akshara Haasan celebrates her 29th birthday on October 12, wishes have been pouring in for the actor. Many shared her stills from her movies and penned sweet notes for her on Twitter. Take a look at some tweets.

