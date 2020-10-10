Raghava Lawrence's Net Worth Ready To Shoot As 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Gets Massive Love

Raghava Lawrence began his career when he directed the film Mass in 2004. The film starred Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Since then, he has directed a slew of movies and also has been a part of films in his illustrative career. Raghava recently unveiled the trailer of his upcoming outing Laxmmi Bomb which received much love from fans. Here's a quick look at Raghava Lawrence's net worth.

Raghava Lawrence's net worth

As per a report on Goldenchennai.com, Raghava Lawrence's net worth is Rs 100 crore, approximately ($13 million). Raghava Lawrence's income is inclusive of his appearances in movies, songs, and his direction. After Mass, Lawrence helmed back-to-back movies like Style, Muni, Don. The success of the film Muni was such that in 2011, he released a sequel titled, Muni 2: Kanchana, in which he featured in the lead. The flick opened to great numbers and garnered massive attention from moviegoers.

Raghava Lawrence's movies

In 1999, Raghava debuted as an actor in the film Speed Dancer. His notable work is in movies like Parthen Rasithen, Thendral, Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam, Muni 3: Kanchana 2, Motta Siva Ketta Siva, Shivalinga, among others. He was last seen in the 2019 movie, Muni 4: Kanchana 3. The film starred Raghava Lawrence in a dual role as Raghava and Kaali; and also featured Oviya, Vedhika, Kabir Duhan Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarala and others in prominent roles.

Apart from acting in films and directing them, Raghava is also a phenomenal dancer. Some of his appearances in songs like Aadaludan Paadalai, Rangu Rakkara, Nanbanukku Koila Kattu, Oru Sattai Oru Balpam, among others, hit the bullseye. His track Nanbanukku Koila Kattu hit 60m views online.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's combined net worth as they announce their relationship

Also Read | Raghava Lawrence Urges Thalaivar Rajinikanth To Stand As The CM Candidate; See Post

As of 2020, the actor-director-dancer is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. Raghava has directed the film and it is the remake of his own movie, Muni 2: Kanchana. Laxmmi Bomb features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles and the former will essay the role of a transgender for the first time ever on-screen. The movie is slated to release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read | 'Kanchana 4' Cast, Shooting Updates And Other Details Of Raghava Lawrence's Film

As the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb hit 7.9 million in less than 24 hours, Raghava took to Twitter and penned a sweet note. 'Thanks to everyone for the love you showered for Laxmmi bomb trailer,' he tweeted. The director also posted a picture of his statement and added a photo with Akshay. Take a look.

Thanks to everyone for the love you showered for Laxmmi bomb trailer ðŸ™@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/EoRxF4oiYR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) October 9, 2020

Also Read | Kiara Advani Posts Pic With Akshay Ahead Of 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Release, Says 'Be Ready'

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

(Above pic and promo source: offl_lawrence Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.