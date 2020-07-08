Akshay Bardapurkar's Planet Marathi To Launch An Exclusive Marathi OTT; Read Details

Director-producer Akshay Bardapurkar started his very own production house Planet Marathi in 2016. He is known for producing REGE, released in the year 2014, and another Marathi film titled AB ani CD, which marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Marathi cinema. The launch of Planet Marathi's OTT will mark India's first and only platform for the Marathi audience. Read on to know more details:

Akshay Bardapurkar's Planet Marathi to launch Marathi OTT

Akshay Bardarpukar, in collaboration with actor Pushkar Shrotri and popular music composer Aditya Oak, is all set to launch Indian's first exclusive Planet Marathi OTT. This would be Indian's only OTT platform that curates Marathi content and targets the Marathi audience exclusively. Planet Marathi's OTT has a very catchy tagline—'Ma Mancha, Ma Marathicha'.

ALSO READ | Tejas Barve Shares His Experience On Resuming 'Mrs Mukhyamantri' Shoot; Read Details

Akshay Bardarpukar's Planet Marathi OTT will cover a wide range of Marathi content that is binge-worthy. From films, theatre, tv shows and educational content for kids to reality shows, fictional & non-fictional shows, the OTT platform is set to cover all kinds of content. According to reports, the app will soon be launched and made available for all Andriod as well as IOS users across the globe. Reportedly, unlike most of the OTT platforms, the premium subscriptions for the users will be made available at very reasonable rates and that can be enjoyed by people of all age groups. Irrespective of the age, the users will get to enjoy various kinds of Marathi content including karaoke songs, fitness-videos, recipes, health-based content, in addition to the regular entertainment.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Tatwawaadi Shares A Memorable Throwback Pic From 'Tuza Maza Jamena'

Akshay Bardapurkar, the CMD at Planet Marathi Seller Services Pvt. Ltd, in an interview with an entertainment portal, said that Marathi movies fall back in calculated box-office releases. He shared that with the launch of Planet Marathi, it will make it simple for talented directors to reach globally without having to worry about the budget or marketing. The director further shared that Planet Marathi's OTT vision is to form an environment where Marathi directors, artists, and other makers of the film can thrive.

ALSO READ | Marathi Play Titled 'Mogra', Directed By Hrishikesh Joshi, To Be Out On July 12

Pushkar Shrotri, actor as well as the CEO of Planet Marathi Seller Services Pvt. Ltd, in the same interview, said that the new OTT platform would be a 'new-age entertainment solution'. Shrotri said that they see a change in the way content is being consumed these days and that OTT is being consumed 'on many levels'. In the interview, Aditya Oak, a music composer, and COO at Planet Marathi, said the new OTT platform will honour the Marathi language and culture.

ALSO READ | Mrunmayee Deshpande's 'Manache Shlok' Becomes First Film To Complete Shoot Post Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.