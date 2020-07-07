Mrunmayee Deshpande's 'Manache Shlok' Becomes First Film To Complete Shoot Post Lockdown

Mrunmayee Deshpande is one of the most successful actors in Marathi Cinema. She is also known for her acting as well as dancing skills. Deshpande's upcoming film titled Manache Shlok went on to become the first Marathi film to complete its shooting post the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more details about the story:

'Manache Shlok' first Marathi film to complete the shoot

Following the guidelines set by the government and with the permissions taken from the required authorities, the crew members have wrapped up the pending shooting for their film. In doing so, Mrunmayee Deshpande's Manache Shlok went on the become the first film that completed its shoot post the Coronavirus lockdown. As soon as the state government gave a green signal to the film industry to resume its shooting for tv shows, films, web series, the filmmakers decided to wrap up its shooting taking into consideration a new layout.

In an interview with a news agency, Shreyash Jadhav, who works as the producer of the film, said that they started gearing up for Mrunmayee Deshpande's Manache Shlok when they realised that the government has given green signal for resuming shooting. The producer of Manache Shlok revealed that after they got complete details on the location of the filming, they met the district officials and reminded them that they would carry out the shooting taking into consideration the rules and regulations set by the government.

The movie is produced under the banner name Ganraj Associates and Sanjay Davara Films and the movie is filmed by Abhijit Abde. In an interview with a news agency, producer Sanjay Davara said that they are looking forward to wrapping up the film and as soon as they got a green signal from the government and concerned authorities, they handed gloves, masks and other hygiene essentials to their team and resumed with the filming.

Manache Shlok marked the second directorial movie of Mrunmayee Deshpande. The actor, in an interview with a news portal, shared that she did not want to waste time so she has made half of the preparations for the film. She also shared that they had planned on how to work with fewer people and the rest of the filming completed in two days. Gautami Deshpande even shared a BTS of the Myrunmayee Deshpande and Rahul Pethe's Manache Shlok. Have a look:

