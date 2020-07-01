Tejas Barve Shares His Experience On Resuming 'Mrs Mukhyamantri' Shoot; Read Details

Mrs Mukhyamantri featuring Tejas Barve and Amruta Dhongade garnered widespread appreciation from the viewers since it released. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting of the popular Marathi TV show was stalled but now it has resumed recently.

In an interview with a news portal, Tejas Barve shared his happiness on getting back on the sets of Mrs Mukhyamantri. Read on to know more about what the actor had to say about resuming the show's shoot:

Tejas Barve shares his happiness on resuming the shoot

Recently, the government of Maharashtra gave a green signal for people working in the film industry to resume their work. The government has given permission to continue the shootings for films, TV shows, web series, and others. However, the government has laid some guidelines for the people who will be resuming work.

With the green signal given by the government, many channels and crew members started gearing up for their shoots. Many of the crew members have completed all the formalities laid by the government including completing the sanitization process before beginning the shoots.

Tejas Barve and Amruta Dhongade are excited to resume shooting. Tejas Barve, who plays the lead role in the tv show, revealed in an interview with a news portal that they strictly followed the guidelines laid by the government and that they will follow the rules for themselves as well as for others.

The actor even shared that they are asked to complete the shoot every day by evening 7 pm, hence the cast starts working early morning. Tejas Barve even revealed that they work for about 12 hours with aims to cover maximum shoot for the tv show and the viewers can enjoy the show. He also said that a new episode is coming soon.

Mrs Mukhyamantri featuring Tejas Barve and Amruta Dhongade airs on Zee Marathi. The first episode of the TV show aired on June 24, 2019, and the show recently completed one year. It depicts the love story of a small-town woman and young smart guy, who is a chief minister. The TV shows showcase all the humorous scenes as the woman deals with her daily activities with the help of smart solutions.

Apart from Mrs Mukhyamantri, there are several other shows that resumed their shoots. Anita Date, Adwait Dadarkar and Abhijeet Khandkekar's Mazhya Navraychi Bayko; Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar's Tuzyat Jiv Rangala, Supriya Patahare's Molkareen Bai, Virajas Kulkarni and Gautami Deshpande's Mazha Hoshil Na have also resumed their shoots after the lockdown.

