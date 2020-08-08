Miheeka Bajaj Is A Gorgeous Bride As More Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony Surface

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to share their nuptial vows. The couple will have their lavish wedding ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony have already started going viral on social media. Miheeka Bajaj’s mother Bunty Bajaj, who is a jewellery designer, took to her social media account and shared a few pictures of her daughter from her Mehendi function.

Miheeka Bajaj’s Mehendi pics

(Image Credits: Bunty Bajaj Instagram)

(Image Credits: Reels And Frames Instagram)

The pictures feature Miheeka sporting a pink colour Lenga with silver-coloured leaves design on it. The deep V-neck Kurth that she wore on the lenga is matched perfectly with her heavy maang tika. Miheeka Bajaj can be seen sporting a beautiful traditional Mehendi that runs up her arms until her elbows.

She also wore a white coloured garland around her upper arms, which complimented the attire perfectly. Miheeka had her hair curled towards the end and wore heavy traditional hearings to complete the look. Rana Daggubati’s fiancé Miheeka Bajaj looks like a vision to behold on her Mehendi function.

(Image Credits: Reels And Frames Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding

According to reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony will be a low-key affair. It has been reported that only 30 people will be attending the wedding. The wedding invitation list includes Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s family as well as popular South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni, amongst others.

The wedding is supposed to have a special theme. Reports suggest that Miheeka Bajaj’s house was decorated with roses and there were flowers leading up to her house on the occasion of the wedding as well. The wedding will reportedly take place according to Marwadi as well as Telugu traditions.

On May 21, 2020, Rana Daggubati stated that the couple has made it official by sharing pictures from their Roka ceremony. It has been reported that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Roka ceremony was held at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. Rana Daggubati’s grandfather D Ramanaidu’s memorial is located in the studio.

According to reports, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj both live in Hyderabad. However, they first met at a Bollywood party in Mumbai. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s bond strengthened over the years. Both their families are excited about the wedding.

