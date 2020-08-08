Rana Daggubati Poses As He Gets Ready For His Wedding With Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj; See Pic

Rana Daggubati, last seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Enai Noki Paayum Thota, will be tying the knot with his fiancee Miheeka Bajaj in a private ceremony on Saturday, August 8. Recently, Rana Daggubati shared a picture from his wedding ceremony online. Sharing the photo online, Rana Daggubati wrote: "Ready!!" (sic) The photo also has Rana's father Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Rana Daggubati's wedding photo:

Samantha Akkineni reacts to Rana Daggubati's wedding photo

Samantha Akkineni ecstatically shared Rana Daggubati's wedding picture on her Instagram story. Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Yay!!" (sic) Samantha Akkineni and her family will reportedly be attending Rana Daggubati's wedding in Hyderabad on Saturday. Check out Samantha Akkineni's reaction to Rana Daggubati's wedding picture here:

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding details

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding will reportedly take place at Hyderabad on Saturday, August 8. The wedding will be attended by the family members of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Reportedly, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding will take place according to Telugu and Marwari customs and traditions.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremony started earlier this week. On Thursday, August 6, there was the Haldi ceremony, which was followed by the Mehendi and Pellikoduku ceremony. Here are pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremonies:

A few months ago, Rana Daggubati made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj official. He shared a picture with Miheeka Bajaj on his social media and wrote: "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." (sic) Soon after the announcement, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on May 21, 2020. The engagement was a low-key affair because of the pandemic. Rana and Miheeka's engagement, however, was attended by some of their close relatives.

