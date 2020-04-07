'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Star Nivetha Pethuraj Rejoins Twitter After Quitting In 2018

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Nivetha Pethuraj is back on Twitter after a long gap of 1.5 years with a brand new account. Nivetha Pethuraj had deactivated her Twitter account in July of 2018 after facing a lot of negativity and hatred on the microblogging platform. She deactivated her Twitter account, but was active on her Instagram. After a long gap, she has returned to Twitter and took to her Instagram to talk about her new Twitter handle. Take a look at it here.

Nivetha Pethuraj returns to twitter after leaving the site after 1.5 years

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Nivetha Pethuraj took to her Instagram story on April 6, 2020, to share a story where she told her fans that she is back on twitter. Nivetha Pethuraj's twitter handle is @Nivetha_Tweets and you can add her to know latest updates that are happening in the star's life. She also tweeted for the first time on the same day. Here is what the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star had to tweet.

Thanks for connecting with me on Twitter. Stay home, stay safe. — Nivetha Pethuraj (@Nivetha_Tweets) April 6, 2020

On the professional front

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in the film Pon Manickavel. Before this, she was seen in the Allu Arjun film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now she is shooting her next Telugu film Red which is a remake of Arun Vijay’s Thadam. This film will star Ram Pothineni in the lead role and Nivetha will be seen in a pivotal role in this film. Apart from this, she will also be seen playing the female lead in Sai Dharam Tej’s next film. This upcoming film will be directed by Deva Katta who rose to fame with his film Prasthanam. It was reported that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star will also be seen in two other films which are Party and Jagajaala Killadi.

