'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's' Unreleased Scene Featuring Bantu & Raj Is Hilarious; See Video

Stylish superstar Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the stellar success of his recent release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film has enjoyed massive success at the global box office. The action drama that released in January has earned over ₹250 crores at the global box office.

Recently, a video from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is making the rounds on the internet. The video clip is an unseen funny video from the movie. The scene was not a part of the movie and was released recently. The scene is between the characters Bantu and Raj from the movie. Bantu and Raj are seen having a conversation by the pool. Watch the funny unseen video here.

Fans are also laughing at the rib-tickling scene. Allu Arjun and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s fans have shown their love and support by tweeting about this. See the tweets here:

Arjun Reddy 2🤣🤣🤣 — b@ď_-_Ç@ptain✌ (@GnaneshwarBand3) March 16, 2020

😂👌 — Manoj Kumar Sk (@ManojKu80928864) March 16, 2020

Great Scene 👌👍 — Shyam addanki (@AddankiShyam) March 16, 2020

Beautiful 💕💕 — My lover Varun Dhawan❤️ (@wHxSK8ibPUZCt3D) March 16, 2020

About Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. S Thaman has given the background score to the film. Cinematography and editing are done by Naveen Nooli. The film features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Apart from these two, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo features a powerful star cast of Jayaram Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sushanth, Sachin Khedekar, Samuthirakani, Tabu, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, and Harsha Vardhan in supporting roles.

