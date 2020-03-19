Alia Bhatt To Finally Commence Shooting For S. S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' From May?

S.S Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR has been in the news recently. Rumours of its leading lady, Alia Bhatt exiting the movie have been doing the rounds. However, the makers of the film RRR have slammed the rumours saying that she will begin shooting for the film in the month of May. It has been revealed that Alia Bhatt is very busy with the current projects and hence, finding a date for RRR was difficult for her.

It has been reported that a source from the production house of RRR told a leading news portal that Alia Bhatt is trying to find dates for the film. Alia Bhatt's schedule is packed with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2 as well as Brahmastra. It has been reported that Alia is very much a part of the project and that she will be joining the sets of the film in May.

While giving an update about the film, the source reportedly stated that about 75 per cent of the film has been shot and the 25 per cent will require Alia Bhatt’s contribution. It has been reported that the film- RRR has been shaping up nicely. The shooting of the films and television shows have been halted due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Hence, the news about the film getting postpone has been doing the rounds on social media. The source also reportedly said that the date will not be postponed post-January 8, 2021, as the makers do not want to lose the Sankranti slot. Though the shooting of the film is currently at a standstill, it has been reported that the shooting of RRR will resume post-March 25, 2020.

RRR cast

RRR will be made in Telugu and will then release in other regional languages as well. RRR is helmed by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli. Along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Jr NTR and actor Ram Charan, who play the role of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Rama Raju respectively. The movie RRR marks the South Indian debut of both Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

