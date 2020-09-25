All About 'Adimai Penn', The Iconic MGR Film That Propelled SP Balasubrahmanyam To Fame

Musician SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), who had been long battling with COVID-19, passed away on Friday, September 25. The veteran musician was hospitalised in the MGM Healthcare hospital located in Chennai, since August 5. Initially, there were complaints of mild symptoms of the contagious virus, however, on August 13, it was revealed that the artist was moved to ICU, as his condition worsened. Post this, he was put on life support and was kept under critical observation of the medical unit.

During his stellar career, he crooned over 40,000 songs in several different languages across Bollywood and Tollywood. For his noteworthy contribution in the field of music, he has also garnered over six National Film Awards for being the Best Male Playback Singer. Along with this, he was also the recipient of the honourable Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards. But do you know the name of the movie that propelled SP Balasubrahmanyam to stardom?

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s classic song

The veteran musician shot to fame with his classic song Aayiram Nilave Vaa, which was picturised on MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Adimai Penn. The masterpiece Adimai Penn was not just an iconic film, but it also paved the way for many to take a step towards stardom, one of them being SPB. The movie supremely marked the arrival of SPB into mainstream Tamil cinema as a playback singer. Previously, in one of his interviews with The Hindu, SPB recalled his experience working on Adimai Penn, he said that recording a Telugu song for one of the dubbed version of an MGR movie, while the actor was sitting under a tree for his break.

The musician elaborated that there were no air conditioners at that time and hence the doors of his recording studio were open. SPB added that the actor liked his voice and asked his assistant for his name. As the director was looking for a new voice, he then suggested SPB’s name to him and that’s how he was roped in for Aayiram Nilave Vaa. SPB got the opportunity to share the mic with legendary P Susheel for the song, ever since his career flourished. Now, the sad news of his demise has left many fans and acquaintances heartbroken. SPB is survived by his wife and children.

