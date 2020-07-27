All About Tamil Actor Vijayalakshmi From Her Movies And Career To Relationships

Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide on Sunday evening. She uploaded a video on her social media, accusing two local political leaders of mentally torturing her. The yesteryear Tamil actor is currently in a Chennai hospital and is reportedly recovering.

Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi in the video mentioned that she was accused and tortured because she was a Karnataka-state resident. Vijayalakshmi, who resides with her mother and sisters in Chennai was born and brought up in Bengaluru. Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi reportedly shifted to Chennai after the death of her father. Here's a look into Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi's movies and other details.

Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi's movie career

Vijayalakshmi made her acting debut in 1997 alongside Prakash Raj in Nagamandala. She played the role of Rani in the T. S. Nagabharana directorial. Vijayalakshmi's performance in her debut movie was appreciated by the critics and audiences alike. Interestingly, she bagged her first Filmfare Award for her portrayal in the film.

In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi has reportedly been a part of about 40 films spreading across different languages. Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi has worked with actors like Mohanlal, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Arya, Madhavan, among others. She also has won several awards for her acting skills.

Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi's television debut

Although Vijayalakshmi debuted with Sandalwood, most of her hit movies have been in Kollywood. Be it Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Friends (2001) or Arya and Nayanthara starrer Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010), her list of Tamil hit movies is long. These Tamil movies cemented Vijayalakshmi's position in the film industry.

Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi made her television debut in 2007 with Sun TV's Vasthanam, which ran for five years. With increasing television offers and diminishing movie offers, Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi shifted her focus to television. She featured in an array of television shows. She was last seen in Sun TV's Nandini.

Tamil actor Vijayalakshmi's relationships

According to reports, Vijayalakshmi got engaged to Happy Journey fame Srujan Lokesh in November 2006. The couple was going to enter the wedlock. However, reportedly a few days after the engagement, Vijayalakshmi and her fiance called off the marriage. Although Srujan Lokesh married television actor and dancer Greeshma in 2010, Vijayalakshmi never got married again.

