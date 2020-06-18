Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Keerthy Suresh Sheds Light On Nepotism In The South

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and accomplished actors from the South Indian film industry. In recent years, she has proved her worth as an actor by winning National-Award for her performance in the film Mahanati. Apart from this, she has also given several commercial hits like Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Rajini Murugan, Remo, and Sarkar.

Recently, Keerthy came forward to talk to an entertainment portal and expressed her grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Read here to know what Keerthy Suresh had to say about Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Vikas Gupta Writes An Open Letter About Mental Health

Keerthy Suresh on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Keerthy Suresh, while talking to the portal, revealed that getting an entry in the South film industry for her was easy as she is the daughter of producer and director G. Suresh Kumar. Besides, her mother was also a Tamil actress and her elder sister, Revathy Suresh, is also an actress.

Keerthy then added that it is the connection only that can get one to enter the industry and after that, all that matters is the talent and how one person can act. Keerthy then expressed that it may be the same for all the film industries like Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Exposed The Ugly Side Of Bollywood, Says Nitish Bharadwaj

Keerthy Suresh also discussed nepotism in both Bollywood and the South film industries. But the due to the environment that the country is in right now, she requested the portal to refrain from publishing the pertinent and articulate points. Keerthy then expressed her sorrow over the tragic death of the young actor and called it a 'sensitive topic'. She added that it is very sad to see an actor lose his life at a young age and asked the portal to refrain from publishing more of what she had to say.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Actor Aditi Bhatia Calls Out ‘hypocrisy’ Of The Society

In a tragic turn of events, the Hindi film industry has lost one of the best actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kai Po Che actor's body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression for the last few months. It was also reported that the police have not recovered any suicide note from his house.

Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they didn't find anything suspicious, as per reports. After his death, many celebs mourned the loss of the young actor and also sent their condolences to the family. Many also talked about mental health and its importance.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Amol Parashar Pens Down A Series Of Heartfelt Tweets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.