Ka Pae Ranasingam Review: Netizens Laud The Film, Call It 'a Brave Attempt'

The Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer film, Ka Pae Ranasingam released recently on Zee Plex, a pay per view platform and in drive-in theatres. The film marks the directorial debut of P Virumandi and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Here are reviews to check out by the netizens on Twitter.

Despite the problems caused by #COVID19, #KaPaeRanasingam, a good film is to premiere on @ZeeplexOfficial. You can also watch it on TV on a pay-per-view basis. Pls support us by watching it only on authorised platforms and by saying no to piracy! Counting on your love as always! pic.twitter.com/B5xXPg6Bki — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) October 2, 2020

Netizens review Ka Pae Ranasingam

A number of netizens appreciated the director of the movie for his work and how well he has put the story together. Several netizens called it a brave attempt to show a story like the one in the movie. Numerous other people appreciated how well the actors have performed in the film and have written that they must continue the good work.

A number of netizens urged other people to watch the movie soon as it has a great storyline. Many other people praised the cinematography and how well the story has been picturised. Check out some of the audience reviews on social media platforms below.

What a brave attempt #virumandi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Much respect sir

I Literally had tears !

Very emotional content, A must watch for everyone.

You are such a pure gold @VijaySethuOffl 🙏

You @aishu_dil steal the show.

Rajesh sir will be definitely proud of you ❤️ #KaPaeRanasingam pic.twitter.com/Mic8w3ybRh — G A K (@itsmeGAK) October 3, 2020

Really touched 💔 Thanks for the gud movie @kjr_studios ❤ @aishu_dil is the pillar of the movie🔥 @VijaySethuOffl asusual anna nailed the character. After long time oru nala padam patha feel 💯 199 worth for it ! @kjr_studios once again thanks for the movie👏👏#KaPaeRanasingam pic.twitter.com/lgxiKWuINW — Valimai_Thala (@Valimai_Thalaaa) October 3, 2020

Ka Pae Ranasingam (Tamil)

Super Movie 🎥 must watch 👌👌👌👌👌 @aishu_dil what an acting mam excellent acting 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Hats off to @VijaySethuOffl sir for choosing this script 👌👌👌 Thanks you team for the needful content 🙏🙏don’t miss this movie 🎥 available in Zee Plex pic.twitter.com/Int1G1xhMY — sankaralingam (@sankarkokila) October 2, 2020

No words to Say Such a Excellent Movie i never to See story this Different story in Tamil Cinema Best Screenplay Hats of Director Nice To work and First Salute in Producer This Story take on To move on Flim #KaPaeRanasingam https://t.co/QvSAfcvvgy — Shamar Cruze (@shamaroffi) October 3, 2020

#KaPaeRanasingam Super movie director @pkvirumandi1 Sir amazing screenplay and dialogues @aishu_dil 😍Super acting mam @VijaySethuOffl 😍😘i very inspiring this film — Rv@Prakash Raj (@RVPrAkASH0307) October 3, 2020

Plot of the film

The plot of the film is based on true events and portrays a woman’s struggle against the bureaucracy in the country. The story of the film shows Aishwarya Rajesh who runs for several months from one government office to another to claim her husband’s body. Her hopes are set on for someone who is empathetic enough to listen to her cry for help.

The political drama focuses on the struggle of a common man whose cry for help remain unheard by people in power. It further covers the topic that if one desires to get the government’s attention to something, they must create havoc that has the potential to get the media’s attention, only then will they get the government’s attention. The film also hovers over topics like how a certain celebrity’s death got so much attention away from several other tragedies that were going on at the same time.

The film has mirrored the reality of how tragedies in our country are dealt with and how easy it is to sway public attention. The film has been winning hearts of the critics and has been getting appreciation from the netizens. Ka Pae Ranasingam is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios.

Watch the movie trailer below

