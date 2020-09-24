Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya's 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' To Be Screened At Drive-in Theatres

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam will simultaneously release on the streaming platform, Zee 5, and pay-per-view TV channel, Zeeplex. Besides which, the Tamil movie will also release in drive-in theatres. Kaushik LM, a prominent name in the South film industry, on Wednesday, September 23, revealed that the movie would release on drive-in theatres too.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi And Shruti Haasan Starrer 'Laabam's' Shooting Commences; See Pics

Ka Pae Ranasingam to release on October 2

Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead is one of Kollywood's first big-budget movies to skip a theatrical release. The film will simultaneously release on streaming platform Zee 5 and pay-per-click channel Zeeplex on Friday, October 2. The ticket prices of Ka Pae Ranasingam are priced at Rs 199.

Also Read | Ahead Of 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Release, Here're Other Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Starrers

Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, will release in multiple languages. Although the movie is shot in Tamil, the film will be dubbed to Hindi and other languages. Ka Pae Ranasingam cast also includes actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

The movie is directed by P Virumandi and marks Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's fifth collaboration. Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh have worked together in movies like Rummy (2014), Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014), Dharma Durai (2016), Idam Porul Eval (2018), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). The Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer narrates the tale of a village and its people, who stand against industrialisation. The movie is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his production banner.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Cop-drama 'Sethupathi' To Premiere On Zee5; Check Details

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh on the work front?

Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The film was slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however, was pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Sasikumar And Aishwarya Rajesh In 'Mundhanai Mudichu' Remake, Bhagyaraj To Pen Script

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram with Chiyan Vikram, and others. Thereafter, she has Rathindran R Prasad's Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai with Ashwin Kakumanu and Abhay Deol.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.