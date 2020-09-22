'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Hindi Teaser Released Ahead Of Its Premiere On Zeeplex; Watch

Tamil movie Ka Pae Ranasingam's producers on Tuesday, September 22, released the Hindi teaser of the forthcoming movie online. The two-minute-long teaser introduces the audiences to the lead characters of the film, played by Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. Sharing Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser online, the producers wrote, "#KaPaeRanasingam, a geo-political thriller about common people fight against the apathetic system & social difficulties." (sic) Ka Pae Ranasingam will premiere on Zeeplex on October 2, 2020.

Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser:

Ka Pae Ranasingam ticket prices set at Rs 199 for DTH release

Ka Pae Ranasingam will be premiering on Zeeplex, a pay-per-view channel. Interestingly, the Tamil movie is one of the first movies to release as per the pay-per-view model. Ka Pae Ranasingam's ticket price is set at Rs 199. "The film premieres 2nd October exclusively on @ZeeplexOfficial sirf ₹199 mein," (sic) wrote producers while sharing Ka Pae Ranasingam's teaser.

Ka Pae Ranasingam to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and other languages

Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, will release in multiple languages. Although the movie is shot in Tamil, the film will be dubbed to Hindi and other languages. Ka Pae Ranasingam will also exclusively stream on Zee5 from October 2, 2020.

Ka Pae Ranasingam cast also includes actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles. The movie is directed by P Virumandi and marks Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's fifth collaboration. Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh have worked together in movies like Rummy (2014), Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014), Dharma Durai (2016), Idam Porul Eval (2018), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018).

The Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer narrates the tale of a village and its people, who stand against industrialisation. The movie is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under his production banner. Recently, the makers of the upcomer released the second song of the movie, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

