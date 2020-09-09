'Ka Pae Ranasingam' Song 'Alagiya Sirukki' Showcases Vijay & Aishwarya's Chemistry; Watch

Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's forthcoming film Ka Pae Ranasingam's first song was released on Monday, September 7 by the cast and crew of the movie. The song titled Alagiya Sirukki showcases the chemistry shared by Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's characters in the film. Sharing the song online, Vijay Sethupathi wrote: "Here's #AlagiyaSirukki for you from #KaPaeRanasingam." (sic)

Watch the song here:

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi And Amala Paul To Feature In 'Kutti Love Story'? Read Details

Ka Pae Ranasingam's first song out

Alagiya Sirukki is composed by Ghibran, who believes Ka Pae Ranasingam's album is one of his best works. "Ranasingam is a movie that is so close to my heart... And I'm happy to have composed the music for it... Hope you all like #AlagiyaSirukki," (sic) wrote Ghibran while sharing the song online. The recently released song is sung by Gold Devaraj and penned by Vairamuthu.

The song depicts the bittersweet relationship shared by Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh's character. Released on Monday, the song has already crossed 2 lakh views online, and has got the audiences expected. Some are excited to see Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi on-screen after Dharma Durai (2016) while others are in love with the tunes of Ghibran. Here's how the fans are reacting to Ka Pae Ranasingam's new song.

How are fans reacting to Ka Pae Ranasingam's new song?

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Most Versatile Roles That Impressed His Fans

I don't know Tamil language but it is very nice to see your acting in movies, it's very attractive And natural, Your very big fan sir.💐 — 🏵️Flowery Cloud☁️ (@CloudFlowery) September 7, 2020

Semma song bro

It's additive ❤️ movie ku waiting — VSP Online Trends (@VSPOnlineTrends) September 7, 2020

Also Read | Ahead Of Vijay Sethupathi's 'Laabam' Trailer Update, Fans Go Gaga Over Actor's Movie Looks

Ka Pae Ranasingam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, narrates the tale of a village and its people, who stand against industrialisation. The movie is directed by P. Virumandi. It features actors like Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

Ka Pae Ranasingam is bankrolled by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner KJR Studios. A few months ago, the makers of the upcomer released the teaser of the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's the teaser of the film:

Also Read | Caarthick Raju's 'The Chase' First Look Poster Released By Vijay Sethupathi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.