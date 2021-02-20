All You Need To Know About 'Desi Da Drum' Hitmaker And Singer-songwriter Amrit Maan

Largely popular for his work in the Punjabi musical industry, Amrit Maan is an extremely well-recognised Indian singer and Punjabi actor. Amrit Maan, who is now a very eminent Punjabi singer, kick-started his musical career as a songwriter. The singer rose to immense popularity with his debut as a lyricist for the song Jatt Fire Karda, which was sung by another popular singer of today's age, Diljit Dosanjh. After succeeding in the industry as a lyricist, Amrit Maan stepped into the world of singing and continues to deliver countless hits to this day. The Desi Da Drum hitmaker has also occasionally appeared in Punjabi films such as Channa Mereya and Aate Di Chidi.

Amrit Maan's age, academics, net worth and more

Singer Amrit Maan, who has turned out to be a highly successful musician now, was born on June 10, 1992, in Punjab. The 28-year-old singer, who has been releasing superhit music every now and then, initially opted to pursue an engineering career before entering the world of Punjabi music. Amrit grew up in Punjab and attended the Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering & Technology, situated in the city of Mohali wherein he acquired a post-graduation degree of M.Tech in Software Engineering. His first musical work was as a lyricist for the song Jatt Fire Karda which released in 2015 and was sung by Diljit Dosanjh. It was a huge success that took Amrit to greater heights. A very successful musician commercially, Amrit Maan's net worth is reportedly estimated to be around $5 million.

Amrit Maan's musical career at a glance

Amrit Maan, who was heavily involved in various co-curricular activities during his college days, had received a lot of appreciation for his performance during an event at his college. Eventually, he switched to a musical career upon the completion of his M.Tech and gave us hit songs like Yaar Jundi de as a songwriter. After succeeding exceptionally well as a lyricist, Amrit debuted as a singer with his first song being Desi Da Drum. It quickly became very successful and has over 32 Million views on YouTube.

Amrit Maan's all songs

Ever since his success as a singer with Desi Da Drum in 2015, the singer has further released numerous superhit numbers. A few of his older songs released between 2015 to 2017 include Muchh Te Mashook, Kaali Camaro, Pagg Di Pooni, Shikaar, Sach Te Supna, Akh Da Nishana, Bamb Jatt, Lalkara, Peg Di Waashna, and Guerilla War. Amrit has collaborated on several songs with various talented and eminent musicians such as Sidhu Moose Wala, Dj Flow, Jasmine Sandlas and more.

While Amrit Maan's new song Sira E Hou, which released on February 19, 2021, is a collaboration with another popular Punjabi singer Nimrat Khaira. Here are a few of the other songs the former has sung: Logo Muchh De, Trending Nakhra, Difference, Pariyaan Toh Sohni. Others also include Blood Wich Tu, Love You Ni Mutiyare, Collarbone, German Gul, Mithi Mithi, Subah Jatt Da, Bambiha Bole.

