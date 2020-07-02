Siddharth Jadhav Thanks Police Force For Their Efforts Amid Lockdown

Siddharth Jadhav is a popular face in the Marathi film industry. The actor has delivered several memorable performances throughout his acting career. Some of his best performances came in Jatra: Hyalagad Re Tyalagad, De Dhakka, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Huppa Huiyya, Fakt Ladh Mhana, Saade Maade Teen, and other films. The actor recently thanked the police force for their immense efforts during the lockdown. Read on to know more details:

Siddharth Jadhav thanked the real heroes of lockdown

Siddharth Jadhav recently came across some Mumbai Police officers while the actor was out early in the morning running with aims to stay fit. The actor clicked a selfie with the Mumbai Police officers and shared the picture on Instagram. Siddharth Jadhav even thanked the officers for their efforts.

Through the post shared, Siddharth Jadhav can be seen saluting the police officers through the caption. He thanks them for putting in immense efforts with aims to keep the people safe. In the heartfelt post, Jadhav accompanied the selfie with a caption. He wrote, ''selfie with real super heroes 🦸‍♂️ सध्या lockdown सुरू असल्यामुळे workout सुरू आहे .. walk ही सुरू आहे .आज खऱ्या हिरोंबरोबर सेल्फी काढायला मिळालं ... दादरमध्ये शिवाजी पार्क पोलिस ठाण्यातील हे आपले पोलिस बांधव आपलं कर्तव्य बजावतात..... या सेल्फीच्या निमित्ताने तमाम मुंबई आणि महाराष्ट्र पोलिसांना मानाचा सलाम। #mumbai police #maharashtrapolice #salute #jaimaharashtra''. Check out the post shared by Siddharth Jadhav:

On the professional front, Siddharth Jadhav was last seen in the film titled Simmba, where he essayed the role of Inspector Santosh Tawde. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and the 2018 film features Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Siddharth Jadhav in the lead roles. The film received widespread acclaim from fans and critics. The film bagged several awards and accolades for various aspects including the storyline, the songs, the actors' performances, and various other factors.

Siddharth Jadhav also has several upcoming projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in Jaago Mohan Pyare alongside Aniket Vishwasrao and Deepti Devi. According to reports, he will also be seen in a sequel of De Dhakka. The film will be titled De Dhakka 2. Siddharth Jadhav's recent movies titled Khichik and Dhurala garnered widespread appreciation form the audience and also performed well at the box-office.

