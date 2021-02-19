Allari Naresh's 'Naandhi' Hits Theatres Today, Fans Wish The Actor Luck

Ever since the news of Allari Naresh starrer Naandhi being completed surfaced online, fans of the actor were desperately waiting for his 57th film to release. Their wishes have just come true as Naandhi has hit the silver screens. On Friday, February 19, Allari Naresh, took to Twitter, to make the announcement himself leaving fans delighted.

Allari Naresh’s Naandhi's release

While sharing a short montage video from the film, the actor expressed his happiness while explaining that Naandhi hits the theatre today. He described the film as “A vision that every single one of them gave it all to make into reality”. Check out the tweet shared by the actor below:

ALSO READ| Allari Naresh's Naandhi Makers Exclaim "shoot Completed!" As The Film Wraps Its Schedule

Upon seeing the tweet, fans of the actor flocked his post heaps of praises. While many wished him luck, many have already claimed the film to be a ‘block buster’. A Twitter user also shared that they believe Naandhi should get more attention as it features Allari Naresh's 'powerful performance’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online.

Let's pramote #Nandhi as I believe it dersrve more attention than any of other movies releasing today.@allarinaresh coming back with superb acting. Guys please go and watch #Naandhi in theatres. — saikumar deshavath (@sai9666069896) February 19, 2021

Wishing you a huge success sir. — Narendar Kottha (@kottha_narendar) February 19, 2021

All the best bro #Naandhi — R A K E S H #CheckOnFeb26th (@Chukka_Rakesh5M) February 19, 2021

Block blaster movie — Sreenivas Oruganti (@srinivasorugant) February 19, 2021

All the best anna — avinash DHFM (@avinashsai10) February 19, 2021

ALSO READ| Mahesh Babu Unveils Allari Naresh's 'Naandhi' Trailer: Watch

Naandhi marks the directorial debut of Vijay Kanakmedala, who has been previously credited as assistant director for several films. Touted to be a suspense thriller, the trailer of the film appears to be quite intriguing. The plot chronicles the life of an under-trial inmate who is facing several serious charges. The quest of the inmate isn’t highlighted in the trailer, thus it left fans curious about the story.

ALSO READ| From Allari Naresh’s Debut Film To Current Net Worth; Know All About The ‘Naandhi’ Actor

At the time of trailer release, fans of the actor in abundance expressed that they are eager to watch the film due to the gory and dark theme the teaser put forth. Along with Allari Naresh, the cast of the film also includes, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman and Parveen amongst others in pivotal roles. Now, as the film has released, fans of the actor have expressed that they are eager to watch Allari in a power-packed role. Fans have already seen the actor essaying comic roles with perfection previously, now his serious character as Surya Prakash in Naandhi has raised curiosity and anticipation about the film.

ALSO READ| Mahesh Babu To Give His Nod To '3D Ramayana'? Here's What You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.