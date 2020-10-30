Allari Naresh's Naandhi Makers Exclaim "shoot Completed!" As The Film Wraps Its Schedule

Allari Naresh's Naandhi has completed its shooting, according to an announcement made by the makers. The much-awaited film featuring Allari Naresh has finally wrapped up the shooting schedule and will soon hit the theatres. Allari Naresh's Naandhi is said to be his 57th film and thus fans of the actor were extremely delighted with the news of its completion. The trailer of the film was revealed on the birthday of the actor and showcased a grim and dark jail sequence. Fans are eager to watch the film and therefore the film's completion news came as a joyful notice for fans.

Naandhi makers announce the completion of the film

The makers of the film were keeping the fans posted on Naandhi shooting updates. Further on, the completion of the film was announced on Thursday and fans expressed their joy. Upon the completion announcement, fans soon began expecting dates for Naandhi release. However, the makers have not yet given their word on this aspect. A number of fans have been guessing various dates but the official statement hasn’t been announced by the makers of the film. However, fans can expect the news of Naandhi release to be out soon enough as the makers have been sharing Naandhi shooting updates.

The film will also mark the directorial debut of Vijay Kanakamedala, who has previously been an assistant director. The movie is touted to be a suspense thriller and by the trailer, the film looks quite intriguing. It features the life of an under-trail inmate who has been facing some serious charges. The entire story or the plot of the film was not highlighted much in the trailer, thus keeping the expectations of fans high and keeping them guessing about the story. Fans of Allari Naresh are eager to watch him in Naandhi due to the gory and dark theme the trailer began and ended with. The Naandhi cast will include talented actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Praveen, Navami, Srikanth Aiyyengar, Vinay Varma, Devi Prasad, Pramodhini, and Manichandana, among many others.

