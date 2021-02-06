Mahesh Babu Unveils Allari Naresh's 'Naandhi' Trailer: Watch

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu recently took to social media to launch the trailer of an upcoming film titled Naandhi. The trailer has already been receiving great response due to its promising content and visuals. The film has been directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and stars Allari Naresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. Through the short note in the tweet, Mahesh Babu wished the team good luck while speaking highly of the content itself. The comments section of the tweet is studded with uplifting messages as fans are loving the trailer and its strong content.

Mahesh Babu launches the trailer of Naandhi

Actor Mahesh Babu recently launched the trailer of the upcoming Allari Naresh film, Naandhi, and it has already been creating a lot of anticipation amongst the fans. In the tweet, Mahesh Babu mentioned that he is happy to officially unveil the trailer of Naandhi. He wrote that the film looks intense and he is sending out best wishes for the entire team and wants the film to become a blockbuster success. Mahesh Babu also put up a smiling emoticon at the end, for some added effect. He mentioned the team of Naandhi, who seems to have worked hard to create the film.

In the trailer of Naandhi, actor Allari Naresh is seen playing the role of Surya Prakash, who seems to be a man stuck in a complicated situation. Varalaxmi is seen playing the role of a stern lawyer named Aadhya while Harish Uthaman plays the character Kishore. This upcoming thriller is being praised vividly for the strong background score and crisp editing, which forms the backbone of any trailer. The film Naandhi has been directed by Vijay Kanakamedala while the production has been pulled off by Satish Vegesna. Have a look at the trailer of Naandhi on Mahesh Babu’s Twitter here.

A bunch of fans have flooded the comments section of the tweet as they are excited to witness what the film has in store. They have wished the team good luck and have also spoken highly of the trailer released. Have a look at a few reactions.

@allarinaresh Anna......🔥

Waiting for your BLOCKBUSTER #Naandhi

And Yes.... EPPUDE MODHALINDHI...

Want more good films from you Anna💥 Better to restrict comedy movies and do more commercial and thriller movies🤙🏻#SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh — Naveen DHFM-J(Vizag)🇱🇸 #Vote_For_Fan (@Naveen_060798) February 6, 2021

Super hit written all over it.@allarinaresh you deserve the success (which I strongly hope).



Best wishes for #Naandhi — Arjun (@Arjun127) February 6, 2021

Image Courtesy: Mahesh Babu Instagram and still form YouTube

