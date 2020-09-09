'Sudigadu' Cast: Allari Naresh, Monal Gajjar And Other Actors Of Action-parody Movie

Sudigadu is an action parody film helmed by Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao. The movie is produced by Chandrasekhar D Reddy under the banner Arundathi Movies. Sudigadu is the remake of Tamil film Thamizh Padam. The film stars Allari Naresh and Monal Gajjar in lead roles. Here is a look at Sudigadu cast.

'Sudigadu' movie cast

Allari Naresh as Kamesh

Allari Naresh portrays a double role in the movie. He is seen in the role of Kamesh Suresh Naresh and Siva Manohar I.P.S. a.k.a. Siv. The actor is known for his comic roles in movies. Allari is known for movies like Allari, Thotti Gang, Gamyam, Blade Babji, Bendu Apparao R.M.P. He has acted in 55 films so far and received the Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Monal Gajjar as Priya

Monal Gajjar plays the role of Priya who is the love interest of Siva. Monali Gajjar appears in Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil films. Gajjar made her debut in Telugu cinema with Sudigadu. Even before the release of her first film, Gajjar signed five films, including a film in Tamil and Telugu. She made début in Malayalam with Dracula 2012.

Jaya Prakash Reddy as Thikkal Reddy

Jaya Prakash Reddy performs the role of an antagonist in the movie. came into the limelight with the feature film Samarasimha Reddy where he played the role of Veera Raghava Reddy. Fondly called JP, he acted as the villain in the hit film Jayam Manade Raa and Chennakesava Reddy. Apart from villain roles, JP also acted in several comedy films.

Brahmanandam as Jaffa Reddy / CBI officer Jaffa Rai

Brahmanandam played the role of Jaffa Reddy who helps Siva Manohar to succeed in his mission. The actor predominantly works in Telugu cinema and is known for his comic roles. Brahmanandam is regarded as one of the finest comic actors of India, noted particularly for his comic expressions. He has acted in more than 1,000 films till date. Brahmanandam has garnered five state Nandi Awards, one Filmfare Award South, six CineMAA Awards, and three South Indian International Movie Awards for best comedy.

Other members of 'Sudigadu' cast

Ali as Doctor

M. S. Narayana as Rambo

Krishna Bhagavaan as Priya's Father's P.A.

Raghu Babu as Henchman of Thikkal Reddy

Srinivasa Reddy as Siddha

Sayaji Shinde as Priya's Father

